Take your Valentine to one of Salt Lake City's Lovers Lanes 

Bryant Heath

An eyeware shop in Millcreek gets into the Valentine’s holiday spirit with a pair of love-ly spectacles.

What can I say—love is certainly in the air this month. The recent uptick in public displays of affection, like the bespectacled heart eyes outside East Millcreek Eyewear (3203 S. 2300 East, above photo), has been noticeable if not a bit over-the-top. I fully expect the 9th & 9th whale to chime in with a "Whale You Be My Valentine?" tweet any day now.

Whether you observe Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or Malentine's Day (evidently, that's a thing, too), Salt Lake has an overabundance of celebration options for you to partake in. A simple Google search of "SLC Valentine's Day events" pulls up everything from card making at library branches to blood drives sponsored by the American Red Cross—so I'm sure you don't need me chiming in with suggestions to fill up your day or evening.

But after the festivities have concluded, should you wish to continue to enjoy your beloved's company, there are a few lookout points scattered throughout the valley that might provide a good backdrop for some, well, amorous activities.

The most popular ones I've come across are up in the Upper Avenues, clustered around 11th Avenue Park, with Chandler Drive having as many idling cars as a Chick-fil-A drive-thru line.

Be careful though, as I've seen some light police presence there on occasion to deter such revelries (I would imagine that they have Feb. 14 circled on their calendar as well!).

As an alternative, you could head toward Popperton Park, where you can pass by a heart-shaped statue located in a sculpture garden of a private residence on Virginia Avenue near Fairfax Road (below photo). The park itself has a couple of trails that can lead to some great views or, if you'd rather stay cozy inside a car, there are options to park around the perimeter.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, I wish everyone a Happy Valentine's Day!