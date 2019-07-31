click to enlarge

Tacofest

It's hard to think of anything that deserves to be celebrated more than tacos. They're universally delicious, can be filled with anything, and have become synonymous with having a good time. Those who share my affection for tacos will want to check out the third annual Tacofest. It's one of Utah's greatest assemblies of taco vendors, all of whom serve up their best iterations of this classic dish. For the $7 price of admission, attendees can sample tacos from vendors like Santo Taco, Mi Ranchito, Los Molcajetes and the Cluck Truck. In addition to offering a huge variety of tacos, the event raises money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake. Tacofest takes place on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Utah State Fairpark (155 S. 1000 West) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Store Opens in Central Ninth

Although the Central Ninth neighborhood was saddened to see Jade Market close its doors, another local grocery outlet has set up shop in its place. The Store has opened a new location in the Central Ninth business park that also houses Laziz Kitchen, Water Witch and Meditrina. The Store's emphasis is on selling local goods—customers can find pies from Heber's June Pie and ice cream from Leatherby's, along with other local-based products. The Central Ninth location opened in mid-July and is located at 161 W. 900 South. When you stop by, there's a good chance that I'll be there—any place I can find good ice cream to stave off this unholy heatwave sees more of me than they'd probably like.

Bambara Unveils Summer Menu

Starting this month, Bambara (202 S. Main, 801-363-5454, bambara-slc.com) has updated its summer menu. Typically, such revisions are replete with chilled soups and watermelon salads, but Chef Nathan Powers has taken a novel approach with his lineup for the next few months. The menu includes several interesting seafood and fish dishes like seared rare Hamachi, Maine scallops and Alaskan halibut, along with some heartier game dishes like elk carpaccio and seared elk loin. On the salad front, the beet salad and its honey-whipped ricotta sounds like a refreshing way to chase away the heat.

Quote of the Week: "Tacos are like what the voices of a hundred angels singing Bob Dylan while sitting on rainbows and playing banjos would taste like if that sound were edible."

—Isabel Quintero

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net