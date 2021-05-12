click to enlarge

Taco 'Bout Mental Health at Sweet Rolled Tacos

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the team at The Gateway's Sweet Rolled Tacos (157 S. Rio Grande Street, 801-702-8610, sweetrolledtacos.com) wants to "taco 'bout mental health." During the month of May, the Sweet Rolled Tacos team is introducing ten new children-themed dessert tacos designed to reinforce mental health awareness skills for local youngsters. In addition to offering some tasty dessert tacos, Sweet Rolled Tacos offers story time on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays along with family-friendly weekend events like themed workouts and parties. For a full list of Mental Health Awareness events, check out the event calendar on Sweet Rolled Tacos' website.

Patio Dining Destinations

The weather is warming up, which means some of our local favorites will be dusting off their patios and unfurling their table umbrellas for some scenic outdoor dining. The local patio dining luminaries include Log Haven (6451 E. Millcreek Canyon Road, 801-272-8255, log-haven.com), which is perfect for those looking for a meal accompanied by crisp mountain air and an arboreal backdrop. Veneto Ristorante Italiano (370 E. 900 South, 801-359-0708, venetoslc.com) has two cool patios—one up front for downtown people-watching and a more secluded patio out back that captures the Mediterranean café vibe that complements Veneto's food so well.

Limon Delivery Service

In keeping with the trend of making niche, delivery-only food more accessible in the Salt Lake area, Limon (getlimon.com) has arrived to bring gigantic burritos to your door. At the moment, their menu includes steak, chicken and al pastor burritos stuffed with rice, beans, pico and all the other trimmings that we know and love. They also offer chips and guac on the side for an ideal burrito experience that comes directly to you. I'm looking forward to seeing how this place fares—Lord knows, there are days when I need someone to bring a big-ass al pastor burrito straight to my eager fingertips. I'll also be keeping an eye out to see if they make any additions to their menu.

Quote of the Week: "A healthy outside starts from the inside." –Robert Urich