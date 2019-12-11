click to enlarge

Sweet Rolled Tacos Opens

I've long thought that dessert in taco form was in need of a reboot—I can't remember the last time I saw a Choco Taco in a store. Just take a look at the menu from Sweet Rolled Tacos (157 S. Rio Grande St., sweetrolledtacos.com), which features a rainbow of crisp waffle taco shells blessed with spirals of rolled ice cream and topped with everything from Fruity Pebbles to Oreos. This inventive ice cream shop recently celebrated the grand opening of its Gateway location, which is a testament to the success of its St. George location. If you're curious to see the wondrous evolution of the Choco Taco, it's time to check out this place.

Discovering Malt Whiskey with Water Witch

Matt Pfohl from popular Central Ninth cocktail bar Water Witch (163 W. 900 South, 801-462-0967, waterwitchbar.com) is a valuable resource for anyone looking to refine their palates. Pfohl's latest endeavor is a class at the Harmons Market in Holladay (4675 Holladay Blvd., 385-257-8300, harmonsgrocery.com). Since malt whiskey can be a polarizing spirit, the goal of the class is to explore its nuances in order to develop a deeper appreciation of this controversial liquor. In addition to providing malt whiskey samples, Harmons chefs Callyn Graf and Casey Bowthorpe offer a tasting menu designed to complement the samples that Pfohl showcases. The event takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. and tickets are available via Harmons website.

Holiday Cookie Decorating Class

As December is officially upon us, it's time to start honing those holiday cookie decorating skills. Luckily, the folks at Craft Lake City (craftlakecity.com) have teamed up with local baker Mary Elizabeth Hammond of Love Cake Bake (lovecakebake.com) to host a cookie decorating class on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Gallivan Center (239 S. Main). Chef Hammond will provide sugar and gingerbread cookies and demonstrate a few tried-and-true techniques to get the most out of your royal icing. Once you've workshopped some ideas and refined your technique, you'll be able to recreate your edible art throughout the holiday season. And, even if you discover that you really suck at cookie decorating, you can eat your shame at the end of the class. Cookie decorating starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Gallivan's Main Stage, and tickets are available via 24tix.com.

Quote of the Week: "It is a grave error to assume that ice cream consumption requires hot weather."

—Anne Fadiman

