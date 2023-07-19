Superdelic Kush and Blueberry Pancakes from Templin Family Brewery 

Mike Riedel

TF/Roadhouse - Superdelic Kush: This collaboration beatween Wyoming's RoadHouse Brewing and the Templin Family Brewery seeks to create a fruity IPA with moderate alcohol and big cannabis-like dankness. Straight from the can, this is deep orange and quite hazy. The head has plenty of staying power and leaves nice lacing on the glass. A lot of pungent and floral aromas emerge, plus papaya, mango, apricot, peach and melon, with dankness and woodiness in the background. All of those ripe fruit aromas are balanced by the green dank notes. I also get a hint of green bell pepper on the back end.

This beer is quite a dichotomy: Up front, it's peachy, smooth and fruity, while the finish is super-resinous pine, wood, pith and dry, long-lingering bitterness. Also, lots of grapefruit flavors—from the rind, pith and flesh—coming through. It's definitely interesting, and it totally works. It's also cool that the beer is structured this way, because it's really different compared to most other IPAs that I have had. Rife with reefer from front to back, the cannabis-like infusion that this beer represents comes through stronger than expected. Its aggressive fruitiness buffers and supports the hops on the way to a long and piquant bitterness of pine resins, hemp oil and dispensary. It's creamy, appropriately carbonated and has a bit of an oily, slightly chewy mouthfeel. The body works well for this type of tropical haze-meets-West Coast IPA. It's certainly a well-made beer, as with everything that I have had from these two breweries.

Verdict: Easy to drink with well-hidden alcohol, making it sessionable. The pleasant hop profile and light mouthfeel make it quite enjoyable. I could easily have a couple of these, and I hope they decide to bring this one back again regularly.

TF - Blueberry Pancakes: This Imperial Pastry Stout was aged in High West Whiskey Barrels for 13 months, and it seeks to mimic the flavor of blueberry pancakes—maple syrup and all. With all of these ingredients, I wasn't sure this stout would work. But while I have the tendency to scoff at the notion of bourbon barrel-aging pastry stouts, my curiosity was also piqued, because I've learned to never doubt TF Brewing.

It pours black with a tawny, tar-like margin. The mocha-stained honeycomb appearance precedes an aromatic display that starts roasty like dark coffee, fruity with grilled berry, but also with the bourbon-y nuances of oak, caramel and vanilla. Burnt sweetness picks up from there, as the first sip is of sugar-sweetened espresso, molasses and a redolence of campfire.

As the stout seeps into the tastebuds, the middle palate brings a rich roast character. Dark roast coffee, charred woods, black walnut and cocoa take turns dominating the session, while the overcast of blueberries offers a fruity, vinous and robust twang balancing the scant sweetness that's left. Broadly bitter on the finish, any hop character is easily disguised as coffee- or cocoa-derived bitterness. Softer coconut, vanilla and caramel from the barrel bring an oaky, nutty complexity to the spicy finish.

Verdict: Full-bodied but never viscous or oily, the beer features ample carbonation to break up the malt creaminess, facilitating a dry, smokey and slightly ashy finish. It's an arid stout that uses the complexity of the barrel and fruit for balance, softness and spice—perfect for jammy cobblers or bread pudding.

Blueberry Pancakes dials in at 12.0 percent ABV, and doesn't taste like it, so keep that in mind as you enjoy it from its 16-ounce can. Superdelic Kush has a much more manageable 6.8 percent ABV and can be purchased at Roadhouse's brewery along with TF's brewery. It comes in 16-ounce cans as well. As always, cheers!