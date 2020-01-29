click to enlarge

Super Chix Opens

Utah's population of fried chicken joints continues to grow as Texas-based restaurant Super Chix has expanded its operation to American Fork (643 Pacific Drive, Ste. 102, 801-692-0526, superchix.com). Based on the menu and a little preliminary research, Super Chix feels like Shake Shack if the former served chicken sandwiches and strips instead of burgers and hot dogs. You can get a decent variety of chicken sandwiches including a Nashville hot and a number that is topped with cheddar, chopped onions and barbecue sauce. In addition to their savory menu, Super Chix has quite a few options like milkshakes and frozen custard for dessert. With some strong local fried chicken contenders, it will be interesting to see how Super Chix compares.

Off Trax Closed

I was recently wandering the Central Ninth area and noticed that the Off Trax Café (259 W. 900 South) had shuttered its doors for good. After a bit of searching online, I found a social media post from co-owner Jesse Dowhaniuk confirming the news. In the few times I visited the establishment, it seemed to have a pretty solid local following in the Central Ninth community, especially for regulars at Club Try Angles, which Dowhaniuk also co-owns. Although Off Trax has closed, Try Angles appears to be as busy as ever. As of now, it looks like the property has been leased to a gyro, burger and souvlaki joint that I'll be keeping an eye on.

Gracie's Super Bowl Party

Someone always has to remind me the date of the Super Bowl, and this year, Gracie's (326 S. West Temple, 801-819-7565, graciesslc.com) is hosting a Super Bowl watch party on Sunday, Feb. 2, starting at 10 a.m. The one thing that I know about the Super Bowl is that it's a wonderful excuse to eat nachos, burgers and other delights in which Gracie's specializes, so this local watering hole is a good bet for those in need of a place to gather and watch this epic moment in sportsball history. Gracie's will maintain regular business hours, so feel free to stick around long after that one team gets their fingerprints all over the shiny victory trophy.

Quote of the Week: "In a way that somebody else converts to Judaism or becomes a Hare Krishna, I belong to the church of fried chicken."

—Padma Lakshmi

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net