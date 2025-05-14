Summer Movie Guide 2025 

Disney Studios

May 16

Headliner: Final Destination: Bloodlines. Death continues to hold a grudge against those who cheat Him in this latest installment of the "how complicated can we make someone's demise" franchise.

Also: Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye plays himself in a psychological drama based on his latest album Hurry Up Tomorrow.

May 23

Headliner: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. After 30 years of playing field agent Ethan Hunt, it's time for Tom Cruise finally to stop subjecting himself to death-defying stunts.

Also: Disney's Lilo & Stitch gets its live-action treatment; suburban dad Tim Robinson gets weirdly bromantic for his new neighbor in Friendship; estranged siblings (Natalie Portman and John Krasinski) team up to find the Fountain of Youth.

May 30

Headliner: Karate Kid: Legends. Franchises collide as Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) team up to train a new fighter (Ben Wang).

Also: A perpetually-single bookseller tries to change her romantic fate in Jane Austin Wrecked My Life; the directors of the Sundance horror hit Talk to Me explore reanimating the dead in Bring Her Back.

June 6

Headliner: From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. As the title suggests, characters from another franchise populate this story of an assassin (Ana de Armas) out for vengeance, as they are wont to do.

Also: Director Mike Flanagan (Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep) takes on his latest Stephen King adaptation in The Life of Chuck; writer-director Wes Anderson returns with his latest all-star comedy in The Phoenician Scheme.

June 13

Headliner: How to Train Your Dragon. Hey, it's the summer's second live-action adaptation (after Lilo & Stitch) of an animated feature originally directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, in which humans befriend a potentially dangerous creature!

Also: Past Lives director Celine Song explores a different kind of love triangle with Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson in Materialists.

June 20

Headliner: 28 Years Later. Director Danny Boyle returns to the world of a zombie post-apocalypse with the tale of one group of survivors venturing out from their isolated island.

Also: A young boy with a fascination with outer space takes an extra-terrestrial adventure in Pixar's Elio.

June 27

Headliner: F1. Brad Pitt's flexes his movie-star muscles as a never-was auto racer who agrees to mentor a promising young prospect.

Also: The creepy AI robot with killer dance moves returns in Megan 2.0; meanwhile, the darkly comic 2025 Sundance favorite Sorry, Baby follows a young woman dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic experience.

July 2

Headliner: Jurassic World: Rebirth. To paraphrase Poe Dameron, somehow, the dinosaurs returned in this latest adventure where an expedition tries to obtain dino DNA for pharmaceutical purposes.

Also: The U.K. prime minister (Idris Elba) and U.S. president (John Cena) face a mutual threat in the Prime Video buddy comedy Heads of State.

July 11

Headliner: Superman. James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) begins his stewardship of DC Comics characters with the latest incarnation of the Man of Steel (played by David Corenswet).

July 18

Headliner: Eddington. Director Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar) finds material for his latest thriller in tensions boiling over in a New Mexico town during the 2020 pandemic.

Also: The beloved blue critters make their way into the real world in a reboot of Smurfs; plus, the 1990s horror franchise gets a new version in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

July 25

Headliner: The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Marvel hopes the third time's a charm in this latest version of the super-powered family, this time fighting a Galactus who is not just a big cloud.

Also: A couple's weekend getaway goes sideways in the dark comedy Oh, Hi!; Netflix brings us the return of one of Adam Sandler's most iconic characters in Happy Gilmore 2.

Aug. 1

Headliner: The Naked Gun. The beloved comedy franchise gets a revival, with Liam Neeson taking over the deadpan chores as Frank Drebin (Jr.).

Also: The team of animated animal criminals returns in The Bad Guys 2; a couple's troubled relationship takes a strange body-horror turn in Together.

Aug. 8

Headliner: Freakier Friday. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are together again as a mother and daughter involved in supernatural body-swap shenanigans.

Also: A bunch of young children mysteriously disappear—all from the same elementary school class—in the thriller Weapons.

Aug. 15

Headliner: Nobody 2. Bob Odenkirk returns as the former assassin-turned-mild-mannered-dad who can't seem to escape his past.

Aug. 22

Headliner: Honey Don't! Ethan Coen continues his solo work, this time with Margaret Qualley as a small-town private investigator on a dangerous case.

Also: A valuable object becomes the center of wild conflict in Americana.