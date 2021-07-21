In years past, you might have expected to see a City Weekly Summer Guide issue sometime in May. Of course, years past were different because, well... [gestures broadly at everything].

As recently as late spring, it wasn't entirely clear if Summer 2021 would be a depressing instant replay of Summer 2020. But while we're still in a precarious position with those who remain unvaccinated and an aggressive COVID-19 variant on the loose, enough of a semblance of normalcy has returned that we can think about getting back to some of the activities we might have avoided over the past 16 months. And really, summer is more of a mindset than a particular set of dates on the calendar.

With that in mind, we welcome you (cautiously) back into the wider world during this toasty, roasty Utah summer with our better-late-than-never Summer Guide. Explore the Jordan River Parkway, or get out to some of the paddling spots just a short drive from home. Relax at a refreshing Utah spa, or learn how to have a fun (and fire-danger-safe) camping experience. Meet some of the local purveyors of food and beverage you can find at farmers' markets, find the best spots for a patio dinner or plan some of the most worthwhile road trips for a cooling summer treat. Dig deeper into our pages and you can prepare your activities calendar with summer concerts, summer arts festivals and summer movies.

Until those first snows start to fall, we're all going to be making up for lost time and celebrating a small sense of liberation. Play smart, play safe, but definitely play—and allow us to help remind you that, even in a crazy world, finding time to play is OK.

Scott Renshaw

Arts & Entertainment editor

Rollin' with our Homies

Be blasé about it if you wish, but the 40-mile-long Jordan River Parkway is the urban adventure you've been waiting for.

By Benjamin Wood

With the summer months comes the annual Tour de France bike race and a particular itch in my legs to set out on a long ride. Thanks to the Jordan River Parkway Trail, we in Salt Lake County have easy access to roughly 40 miles of car-free biking and if you travel north, it's mostly downhill.

Here's a few of my favorite stops along the trail between the Lehi Frontrunner Station and the City Weekly offices on 200 South. And if biking isn't your transportation method of choice, most of these points of interest are just as nice—or even nicer—by foot or boat. Or just drive to the nearest trail access parking lot with your picnic basket, walk a few steps and get set for an afternoon of hanging out.

Jordan Narrows

Test your incline skills as you pass through Bluffdale on the hilliest portion of the parkway, climbing from the edge of Thanksgiving Point up into the foothills west of the river and offering a unique view of Point of the Mountain that you can really only see by train or trail.

But fair warning, the parkway connections here are less-than-ideal, with what seems like an obvious bend in the trail sending you instead to a dead-end parking lot, and a current construction detour that puts you up alongside a canal with no clear return path. Keep your wits about you and don't worry when the trail disappears entirely, setting you up for a fast descent along Iron Horse Boulevard where you'll pick the parkway back up at the bottom.

Mile markers: 8-12, approximately

Nearest parking access: 1100 W. Jordan Narrows Road, Bluffdale

Galena Soo'nkahni Preserve

After you've crossed under Bangerter Highway into Draper, the next section of the parkway features miles of wide-open, relatively undeveloped land. Traffic on the trail picks up here—both the human and animal variety—as the area is popular among cyclists, runners and equestrians and prone to wildlife encounters.

It's also a convenient trailhead if you'd prefer not to start in Utah County (and who could blame you?) with quick access from the Draper Frontrunner Station. Starting your trip there will still include the bulk of the parkway trail's offerings, although you will miss out on some of the Lehi-Bluffdale bragging rights.

Mile marker: 15

Nearest parking access: 14600 S. 1220 West, Riverton

SoJo Story Walks

South Jordan has a string of lovely parks along its river segment, with fishing ponds, playgrounds, picnic areas and plenty of shade for a rest stop. But it's the Story Walks installation that always catches my eye, with pages from children's books displayed on fence posts, allowing you to read a short story as you run, walk or roll by.

The story walk is currently oriented toward south-traveling parkway users, meaning you'd have to turn around and backtrack if you're heading downhill toward Salt Lake City. But it's a short enough—and shady enough—detour to make it worth your while, particularly if you're traveling with the whole family.

Mile marker: Between 20 and 21

Nearest parking access: 10900 S. Riverfront Parkway, South Jordan

Kennecott Nature Center

Murray's river corridor is equipped with a series of wetland boardwalks, nature paths and observation decks, the largest of which doubles as an educational center for the city's schools. Its rooftop patio offers one of the most expansive views of the Jordan River, and just a few minutes ride north brings you to the confluence of Little Cottonwood Creek, one of the more popular river access points for kayakers.

Mile marker: 28-31, approximately

Nearest parking access: 5044 S. Lucky Clover Lane (825 West), Murray

Tracey Aviary

Tracy Aviary Jordan River Nature Center

A recent addition to the parkway trail, the Tracy Aviary satellite location at South Salt Lake's James Madison Park comes just before the parkway trail passes under 3300 South and is a prime stopping point to rest before the final stretch into downtown. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the nature center has both bathrooms and a water refill station.

Mile marker: Between 32 and 33

Nearest parking access: James Madison Oxbow Park, 3300 S. 1100 West, South Salt Lake

International Peace Gardens

As city parks go, Liberty Park and Pioneer Park get most of the attention, but don't skip out on Jordan Park and its globally themed botanical gardens if you're passing through on the west side. With each parcel dedicated to a different nation, the gardens showcase a variety of floral and architectural styles, all bounded by a tree-lined bend in the river.

Another busy section of the parkway trail, keep an eye out for the usual cyclists and joggers, as well as frequent photo shoots—for weddings, quinceaneras, Instagrammers, etc.—that occasionally spill out onto the paved path.

Mile marker: 37, approximately

Nearest parking access: Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 West, SLC

slc.gov

9 Line Bike Park

If you're headed to the east side, one of the better routes to take is the 9-Line trail, which juts off of the Jordan River Parkway after Jordan Park. Eventually the 9-Line will be a fully developed, multi-use corridor bridging the two halves of the city. But for now, you can enjoy the built-out west segment and imagine what may one day be as you head into downtown.

Before you pass under the freeway and over the train tracks, take a break at the 9 Line Bike Park and, depending on the type of bike you're riding, take a lap on the beginner-level pump track or maybe even "send it" down one of the intermediate-to-expert jump lines. Even if hang time isn't in the cards for you, there's almost always someone running the jumps that you can watch while you refill at the drinking fountain.

Mile marker: N/A

Nearest parking access: 700 W. 900 South, SLC

Wet and WILD

The West is parched this year—yet it remains a paddlers' paradise.

By Rebecca Chavez-Houck

Utah has an almost limitless number of places to enjoy a river or lake float. My husband, Martin, and I have an inflatable Sea Eagle two-person kayak that, when deflated, fits in our RV View's restroom shower stall, along with our paddles and life vests. I know that most RV "glampers" use hard-bodied fiberglass or thermoplastic kayaks, securing them to the exterior of their rigs, toads or trailers, but the rear slide-out that we have on our View prevents us from doing that, so the inflatable kayak works well for us.

The way we approach kayaking mirrors how we do RV "glamping": We want our experience to be leisurely. We look for water adventures that provide enough bouncing around for us to get wet and enough excitement to get an occasional shot of adrenaline coursing through our veins. I also love the fact that Martin and I paddle in tandem—it's really one of our favorite outdoor activities.

For lake kayaking, we've launched the Sea Eagle at Sand Hollow and Quail Creek reservoirs in southwestern Utah. Both are great places to relax and enjoy the scenery and wildlife that frequent the state parks.

Sand Hollow State Park (3351 S. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane, 435-680-0715, StateParks.Utah.gov/parks/sand-hollow) is newer and features a number of full hookup sites. To reach it from Interstate 15, take the Hurricane Exit 16. Travel east on State Route 9 for about 4 miles to Sand Hollow Road and turn right. Travel south for about three miles and turn left at the park entrance.

Eight miles due north of Sand Hollow is Quail Creek State Park (472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane, 435-879-2378, StateParks.utah.gov/parks/quail-creek), a more established state park, but hookups are not available. To access this park from I-15, take Exit 16, travel 3 miles east on SR 9, turn left on SR 318 and follow the road to the park entrance.

Out of the Box in Idaho

One of the more scenic places we've floated is in Idaho near Island Park where we camp at the Grandview Campground (Caribou Targhee National Forrest, 208-652-7442, FS.USDA.gov). Located 14 miles northeast of Ashton, Idaho, to get here, head east out of Ashton on ID-47 (Mesa Falls Scenic Byway). The main road makes a big curve and heads north crossing Warm River (Note: don't turn right onto the Fish Creek Road). Turn left at the Lower Mesa Falls Overlook, and the campground is to the left with the parking for the overlook on the right.

There are only eight sites, but they have electrical hookups, and they don't take advance reservations.

From there, we kayak Box Canyon on the Henry's Fork of the Snake River. Since the Harriman State Park and Wildlife Refuge is only 11 miles north on the Mesa Falls Scenic Byway, we look for sightings of trumpeter swans, elk, moose and various waterfowl depending on the time of year. I absolutely love the birds we see there, and if we're on the river at the right time of day, Martin will take the opportunity to fish.

Two other couples we've known for decades often join us on these floats. Camping with friends is the absolute best! It's a great way to catch up on our lives, to enjoy activities such as hiking and fishing and to share meal prep with each couple taking turns to cook for our entire group (we usually start with an appetizer "potluck," complete with cocktails and wine on the first night of our trips).

Rebecca chavez-houck

Author Rebecca Chavez-Houck and her husband floating the Colorado River

Floating the Green

A float our group likes is a stretch of the Green River below Flaming Gorge Dam, an area known as Section A. We put in at the spillway off U.S. 191 near Dutch John below the dam. We then ride 7 miles through a narrow canyon that includes some fun Class I and II rapids (although the Mother-in-Law Rapids might have you holding your breath a bit), and we take out at Little Hole Recreation Area. It's a great half-day float that provides abundant fishing opportunities, too.

To camp in the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area, we've stayed at Deer Run Campground (Ashley National Forest, 877-444-6777, FS.USDA.gov) with 23 sites but no hookups. To get there from Manila, take State Route 44 for 28 miles. Turn left on U.S. 191 and go north for 4 miles. Turn north onto Forest Road 183 and travel 2 miles to the campground. Adjacent to Deer Run is Cedar Springs Campgrounds, with 14 RV camping sites.

Both offer easy access to Cedar Springs Marina where you'll find world-class fishing for lake, brown and rainbow trout, as well as boating, water skiing, jet skiing, canoeing, kayaking, swimming and scuba diving. For hiking and biking, the Bear Canyon Trail offers a 3-mile round trip journey that includes views of Red Canyon and Flaming Gorge.

Rebecca chavez-houck

The Moab Daily is a daylong float trip on the Colorado River

Colorado River Journey

In Fall 2018, we took an enjoyable day trip down the Colorado River just outside of Moab on a stretch known as the Moab Daily (BLM Field Office, 82 E. Dogwood, Moab, 435-259-2100, BLM.gov/visit/moab-daily-river). The headwinds were a pain, but it's probably because we decided to float it in the afternoon; morning may have been less daunting.

We put in at Hittle Bottom Recreation Site (From Moab, go to the junction of U.S. 191 and SR 128. Drive east about 26 miles along the Colorado River along SR 128. The campground is on the left) and pulled out at Sandy Beach River Access (approximately 11 miles from Hittle), catching enough Class II rapids to have some fun, which made it worth paddling through the slow portions of the river.

Although we prefer camping in state park campgrounds, this time, we stayed at the Slickrock Campground (1301 N. U.S.191, Moab, 435-259-7660, SlickrockCampground.com), which provided a good base camp. While many come for the serious rapids on the Colorado during the spring and summer, I prefer visiting this area in the fall when there are fewer tourists (or even locals) on the river, and it's not as high or quick.

We have just scratched the surface of so many easy floats in our state (and in the region). Meeting up with friends and enjoying a hearty meal and a cold brew after an exhilarating day on one of our many accessible waterways is a truly unique activity that lets you see wilderness and wildlife not easily viewed from the road.

See you at the campground!

Courtesy Photo

Amangiri Spa

Soak up the View

Utah spas that give us pause.

By Kathleen Curry and Geoff Griffin

It seems a little paradoxical for a summer activity: soaking outdoors in hot water, but it's surprisingly refreshing and relaxing. Check out these outdoor spas that offer views for miles while you relax in heated water. Some offer a luxurious spa experience at the higher end of the budget while others are family friendly and downright homey.

Spa Montage Deer Valley

What's better than soaking in an outdoor hot tub while taking in the mountain air? How about putting that hot tub at the top of a mountain that overlooks Park City? Or even better, how about getting out of that tub and walking indoors into a 35,000 square-foot spa that features a mosaic, indoor lap pool with those same breathtaking views?

You can find this—and more—at Spa Montage, part of the resort Montage Deer Valley. This internationally known brand name has tried to replicate the feel of a European wellness retreat, including experiences such as a Vichy shower, where large quantities of warm water are poured over guests as they lie on beds similar to a massage table. The spa also offers multiple jetted whirlpools and deluge showers.

9100 Marsac Ave., Park City, 435-604-1400,

MontageHotels.com/deervalley

St. Regis Deer Valley Remède Spa

It's always nice to have a great pool in a beautiful location—and at a prestigious hotel, too. All of that can be found at the St. Regis Deer Valley pool, which is heated so you can enjoy it after a cold day on the slopes. The split-level pool also has surrounding hot tubs if you want to raise the temperature. The location lets you watch skiers come down the hill toward your heated oasis in the snow. If you'd rather be indoors, step over to Remède Spa, which is dedicated to relaxation through water-inspired amenities.

2300 Deer Valley Drive East, Park City, 435-940-5830

Marriott.com

Snowbird Cliff Lodge Spa

After playing in Little Cottonwood Canyon, consider lounging in the outdoor pools of The Cliff Lodge spa. The rooftop heated swimming pool and hot tub are open year-round and feature mountain views. The Cliff Spa is on the 9th and 10th floors and offers 21 treatment rooms, a yoga studio, fitness center and solarium, along with women's and men's dry saunas. Just want to soak for the day? You don't have to be a guest of the lodge to use the facilities. A $35 daily passport gets you in all day—robe and sandals included (reservations required).

9320 Cliff Lodge Drive, Snowbird, 801-933-2222

Snowbird.com/spa

Mystic Hot Springs

What makes these waters "mystical" is that they naturally are clean and hygienic, contain no sulfur, and stay between 99 and 110 degrees. Your choices include a 2-foot-deep pool with a waterfall or a 4-foot-deep pool you can float in. Or ask to have one of six old-fashioned cast-iron bathtubs filled for your own personal soak. Passes are $25.

Given that these waters percolate in the tiny central Utah town of Monroe, a mere 2½-hour drive from Salt Lake City, there's little to prevent soakers from enjoying the sunset followed by a nighttime sky filled with the Milky Way in all its glory.

Also, check the Mystic Hot Springs website for their upcoming acoustic concerts where you can soak and listen to live music. If you want to stick around for a night or weekend, the website can reserve cabins and buses (yes, buses) where you can sleep.

475 E. 100 North, Monroe, 435-527-3286, MysticHotSprings.com

Amangiri Spa

Just above the Arizona boarder on the drive between Kanab and Lake Powell, Amangiri sits on 600 acres of beautiful desert landscape. The 25,000 square-foot luxury spa includes an outdoor stone-lined pool where you can sit on a cushioned seat in temperature-controlled water and enjoy views of surrounding rock formations.

Camp Sarika by Amangiri—a tented camp and a resort within a resort adjacent to Amangiri—opened in July 2020. These 1,700-square-foot tent suites with private plunge pools are nestled into surrounding rock formations and can be yours beginning at $5,000 a night!

1 Kayenta Road, Canyon Point, 435-675-3999

Aman.com/resorts/amangiri

This article previously appeared in Vamoose Utah.

© 2017 Marc Piscotty Utah Office of Tourism

Hiking in Kolob Canyons at Zion National Park

Crowd Control

To experience national parks like a local, base yourself in Cedar City.

By Megan Wagstaff

I f I lived in Anaheim or Orlando, the novelty of Disney parks would probably wear off. Yes, the attraction is in my backyard, but is it worth fighting the crowds to visit each year? As a Utahn, I feel the same way about Utah's national parks. Yes, Zion is amazing, but is it worth battling crowds on trails so packed that I feel I'm in a fanny-pack parade?

In search of solitude, I mapped out a local's guide to visiting Utah's national parks featuring lesser-known hot spots. Affordable? Absolutely. Crowded? Not so much. And the food ... dare I say "gourmet"? Without further ado, here's a four-day weekend itinerary offering an alternative national park experience.

Thursday—SLC to Cedar City

Make Cedar City your hub for the weekend. From Salt Lake, this Southern Utah town is home to the Utah Shakepeare Festival and is only a 3 ½-hour drive down Interstate 15, provided you avoid rush-hour traffic. As for lodging, you'll find numerous properties boasting rates under $100/night. Affordable and close to the freeway is the Quality Inn Cedar City (250 N. 1100 West, Cedar City, 435-586-2082, bit.ly/36Oaz1S) with free Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast and indoor pool.

Once you've checked in, head over to Main Street and stroll over to Bulloch Drug (91 N. Main, Cedar City, 435-586-9651, BullochDrug.com), a pharmacy with unique gifts, clothing, treats and decor. If you're in the mood for a snack, belly up to the old-fashioned soda fountain and order an ice cream sundae or float. Alternatively, skip the dairy and book an adults-only wine tasting at IG Winery and Tasting Room (59 W. Center St., Cedar City, 435-867-9463, IGWinery.com). With its exposed brick and hardwoods flooded by natural light, IG Winery is an ideal place to taste the fruit of the vine while awaiting dinner time.

You might be surprised that one of the best pizzas you'll ever eat is found in Cedar City. Centro Woodfired Pizza (50 W. Center St., Cedar City, 435-867-8123, CentroPizzeria.com) is so good you might end up eating here every night of your trip. I won't judge; I'll be jealous. Try the pancetta and grape pizza with Gorgonzola and fontina cheeses, red grapes, pancetta and pistachios. Then put your carb-filled belly to bed—you've got a big day tomorrow.

Friday—Kolob Canyons and Kanarra Falls

Grab continental breakfast at the hotel (or a cold slice of leftover pizza) and hit the road. You're headed to the backside of Zion National Park, where the crowds are lighter, and the trails are arguably prettier. To get there, take I-15 southbound out of Cedar City. In about 25 minutes, take Exit 40 to Kolob Canyons, where you'll find the Taylor Creek Trail. Pay at the visitor's center. (Yes, you still have to pay the Zion Park fee, but the hike is worth it, and your parking pass is good for the whole week.)

The Taylor Creek Trail is a 5-mile hike that only gains about 500 feet in elevation, so it's relatively easy and totally doable for little hikers. It crisscrosses Taylor Creek about 30 times each way, so wear hiking shoes you don't mind getting wet. Keens or Tevas are good options if soggy socks aren't your style.

The hike culminates at the Double Arch Alcove, but in rainy season, if you continue about 100 yards past the alcove, to the left, you may see a beautiful waterfall showering down between a wall of red rock. It makes for a refreshing rinse before the hike out.

On your way back to Cedar City, make a detour for Hike No. 2 at Kanarra Falls. To get there, take I-15 northbound from Kolob Canyons for a ½ mile, then exit onto U.S. 91. Take a right on 100 North and head to the trailhead. Passes for Kanarra Falls should be purchased in advance (visit KanarraFalls.com). The fee is $12/person. This hike is weather-dependent, and heavy snow runoff or flash flood risk can cause unexpected closures. Visit the website for up-to-date information on current conditions.

This popular spot sees fewer crowds on weekdays, so opt for a Friday hike rather than a Saturday or Sunday. About 4½ miles long, Kanarra Falls is a moderate trek that can be challenging due to the amount of time spent in water and climbing the falls with ladders, ropes and chains. Unlike Taylor Creek Trail, the water here can be much deeper—and colder! Neoprene or wool socks and hiking boots make smart choices, as is bringing an extra pair of dry socks and shoes for later.

By now, you've earned yourself some tacos, and a giant margarita or two. On your way back to the hotel, stop for dinner at Don Miguel's (435 S. Main, Cedar City, 435-586-6855, LaCasaDonMiguel.com). Enjoy authentic Mexican dishes—owners Carlos and Lilia Leon's family recipes hail from the southern region of Jalisco—such as the tostada de nopales, molcajete and the to-die-for chile verde.

Saturday—Toquerville Falls and More

Skip the hotel breakfast and treat yourself to something truly continental at The French Spot (5 N. Main, Cedar City, 347-886-8587, TheFrenchSpotCafe.com), a tiny gem owned by Lyonese chef Michel Attali. His daughter, Leah, often works the counter serving up butternut-squash quiche, homemade croissants and fresh crepes. Seating is patio-only, and the cold brew coffee is a must.

Options abound for Saturday, so outline your plan over the morning meal. Whatever you choose, first head up the street to Lin's Market (150 N. Main, Cedar City, 435-586-3346, LinsGrocery.com) and shop picnic provisions before embarking on your excursion.

If you have four-wheel drive and high clearance, Toquerville Falls should be at the top of your list. Take I-15 south out of Cedar City to Exit 27 in Toquerville and follow Spring Drive to the rocky four-wheel trail up to the falls. It's 8 miles of four wheeling, which accounts for the majority of the hour-long drive; you'll be rewarded with a double waterfall ideal for cliff jumping and soaking up the rays.

No four-wheel drive? You could head back to Kolob Canyons and try another hike, since your Zion pass is good for the week. La Verkin Creek Trail offers a full-day, 11-mile route that loops past Kolob Arch. Rock climbers find fewer crowds up Finger Canyon off the South Fork of Taylor Creek.

A third option is to check out Thunderbird Gardens, a series of newly developed trails right in town that link up with the Iron Hills Trail System. Take your pick from several routes, ranging from 1 to 4 miles long, with options for hiking, horseback riding, ATV, rock climbing, mountain biking and dirt biking—a great way to enjoy national park-like beauty without the restrictions. Head east from Lin's Market to 200 East and follow the road to Highland Drive. Take a left, then turn right on Skyline Drive to the parking lot.

Whatever adventure you opt for, leave enough time for dinner at Porkbelly's Eatery (565 S. Main, Cedar City, 435-586-5285, PorkBellysEatery.com). It's hard to miss the smell of smoked meat wafting down Main Street in the evening, and the selection is first-come, first-serve, with rotating options on the chalkboard menu. The Chickenerones—crispy fried chicken skin—is always tempting, and the pulled pork is simply unforgettable.

Sunday—Return to SLC via Bryce Canyon

Before you head out of town, hit up The Grind Coffee House Cafe (19 N. Main, Cedar City, 435-867-5333) to grab a Caffe Ibis espresso drink for the road. With your bags packed and coffee in hand, you're off to Bryce Canyon National Park, located a 1½ hour drive east through Dixie National Forest. To get there, take Utah Highway 14 east from Cedar City. In about 40 miles, turn left onto U.S. 89 North. Continue on for 20 miles before turning right on Utah Highway 12. Traveling east 13 miles, turn right onto Utah Highway 63 and follow signs to Bryce.

There are hiking options for every ability in Bryce, and it's typically less crowded than Zion National Park. With their stunning views of hoodoo formations, it's hard to pass up the combined 2½-mile hike along the Navajo Loop and Queen's Garden Trail. If you are "hiked out," Bryce offers numerous viewpoints and vistas that you can easily park and walk to, or simply drive past, so at least you'll have cool pics to post on the 'Gram.

When you've had your fill of hoodoos, head north on U.S. 89 until you reach Utah Highway 20. Hang a left, and head to I-15 to Salt Lake. Plan for a four-hour drive home.

This feature previously appeared in Vamoose Utah.

Douse the Flames, Not the Fun

Out West, it may be time to bid adieu to the campfire.

By Matt Pacenza

Scorching hot temperatures in Utah's urban valleys have driven more of us out of town in search of cooler climes. Recreationists by the droves are climbing to higher altitudes, or floating and swimming on rivers and reservoirs, desperate to escape the heat.

Global climate change that's blanketing the West with daytime highs routinely above 100 degrees also imperils our forests. Up to 90% of deadly wildfires are caused by careless wilderness visitors, who accidently spark wildfires when they fire weapons, drag chains, launch fireworks—and build campfires. Each of those activities, banned or discouraged in Utah while we remain in "extreme drought," can ignite blazes that cause massive damage, like the unattended campfire that started the Pack Creek Fire south of Moab earlier this summer, tearing through nearly 9,000 acres, destroying several homes and causing at least $10 million in damage.

The West's new reality is leading some to suggest it may be time to bid farewell to the campfire as a routine accompaniment in the great outdoors. Every now and then, perhaps, a fire can be lit safely, but seldom here in the West, hot and dry for months on end.

Marjorie "Slim" Woodruff—a teacher, guide and writer who lives near the Grand Canyon in Arizona—wrote a 2019 essay for High Country News titled "It's Time to Ditch the Campfire."

She remembers when fires were banned in the Grand Canyon backcountry in 1972. At first, backpackers like her "considered this an outrage." But soon, they adjusted—and realized they preferred camping without them. Woodruff became an evangelist for fire-free camping and backpacking.

"I became notorious for my refusal to let my companions build an illegal fire at the bottom of the Grand Canyon," she wrote. "And then, to let them build a fire anywhere. We had a stove; we had warm clothing. Why did we want to destroy old wood and leave an unholy mess? We didn't, everyone decided."

On the phone from Arizona in June, during a brief break at home before returning to a backpacking trip, Woodruff listed other reasons she refuses to make campfires: They stink. They produce hazardous air pollution. They transform a wilderness environment.

"You walk into a pristine area, you're destroying the plant life, you're sterilizing the soil and you're using up rare wood," she said. "Nothing will ever grow there again."

The Pack Creek fire is hardly the only massive blaze caused by a campfire. Back in 2013, a chilly hunter made a fire near Yosemite National Park and accidentally ignited the Rim Fire, which burned for nine weeks, leveling 400 square miles at a cost of near $127 million.

Local public officials aren't quite yet telling Utahns they can't ever make campfires, but this summer, they have banned fires—even those made in fire rings in developed campgrounds—in nearly the whole state. As of late June, most of the state's Bureau of Land Management lands are under so-called "Stage 2" fire restrictions, the strictest orders.

"What we are seeing statewide is an exceptional drought having a devastating effect on moisture," says BLM State Fire Management Officer Chris Delaney. "We don't normally see these conditions till the end of August, early September. Public lands aren't shut down, but we need people to use their lands responsibly."

Delaney understands that people love a campfire when they're in nature with their friends and families. Campfires are for many the quintessential totem of the camping experience, the vehicle for s'mores, spooky stories and sing-alongs.

Delaney is optimistic that people will obey the rules and be able to sometimes have a fire, even as climate change extends the "no-burn" season longer and longer each year.

"I think we can train the public to maintain and extinguish a campfire rather than ban them outright at all times," he said. "We can train people, just like we taught people how important seatbelts are. We need to."

Campfire Alternatives

Round up flashlights, lanterns, headlamps, flameless candles, cell phones (gasp) or other battery-operated devices that meet the fire ban and create a faux fire at your picnic table or wherever it's inviting to gather.

Make a "flameless campfire" (courtesy of the goodheartedwoman.com blog)

• Stand logs teepee-style anywhere you like. Surround with stones.

• Drape logs with strings of white and orange battery-operated twinkle lights from hobby or dollar stores, if available.

• Place 2 to 3 Mason Jar solar lanterns in among the logs

• Purchase 2 to 3 LED light lid inserts (from Walmart) and use with 2 to 3 wide-mouthed colored Mason or Ball jars (look for yellow, orange, red and/or purple if available; otherwise, line jars with colored cellophane and fill with battery tea lights or twinkle lights.) Place those jars among the logs.

• Set flameless candles inside the stone ring to illuminate the stones.

• After dark, sit around the "fire" wrapped in blankets and tell ghost stories.

If gas flames are allowed, invest in a portable propane fire pit (and haul it and the fuel with you).

Let the stars be your campfire. Lie back on an air mattress, cot or recliner; bundle up with blanket as needed; and let your eyes adapt to the dark skies. Share your stories as you gaze out into the Milky Way.

Plan meals ahead of time. If only wood and charcoal fires are prohibited, a propane stove/grill is ideal for cooking food, from pancakes to s'mores.

If all flames are prohibited, research how to build a solar oven. Or, cook meals at home in advance and bring dishes like fried chicken, quinoa, pizza and mac 'n' cheese to enjoy at outdoor temps. And prep "no-cook" cuisine: wraps, salads, dehydrated entrees, sammies, snacks and desserts.

Keep warm with blankets and jackets; for insect control, bring repellent.

—Jerre Wroble

In Season

Unfazed by the pandemic, farmers market vendors ply their crafted-with-love food products without missing a beat.

By Aimee L. Cook

It's hard to believe but the institution that is the Downtown Farmers Market has been around since 1992. Created by the Downtown Alliance to bring positive vibes to Pioneer Park, the market is now marking its 30th year, offering a vendor "mix" representing more than 100 farms with a three-hours' drive of Salt Lake City.

In that time, the farmers market concept has expanded well beyond downtown: There are now dozens of markets throughout Utah. No longer just places to pick up fresh produce, they've become a "must do" weekly gathering; a social event where you meet local growers, bakers and ranchers—and hundreds of your best friends, or at least kindred spirits. In essence, they represent the heart of each community.

The recent pandemic changed that experience. At least it did for the year 2020. Many markets lost their "nonessential" vendors. Masks and social distancing tamped down the conversations. Lingering was not encouraged; shoppers were encouraged to shop with a list, buy and go home.

This summer, with many more vaccines in arms, shoppers feel more confident to shop farmers markets in search of fresh, healthy food. There is still uncertainty in the air; we're not completely out of the woods yet. But showing up for in-season locally grown produce at an open-air market seems like the perfect way to get our groove back after a year of COVID isolation.

Food writer Aimee L. Cook checked in with four farmers market vendors to find out how they dealt with the pandemic and how things are going for them this year.

Our suggestion: Visit a farmers market in your town this week, and eat a peach!

—Jerre Wroble

A Gerome Family Tradition

Craig Gerome, owner of Gerome's Market, attended culinary school in Pennsylvania and has worked as a chef in restaurants from Japan to Park City. His most recent stint is at The Yurt at Solitude. After realizing the need for great, local sausage in Salt Lake City, he and his wife, Tara Juhl, started Gerome's Market in 2020, following a family tradition that utilizes personal recipes (Craig's father, Michael Gerome, also owns a sausage company in Pennsylvania).

Aimee L. Cook: How's business going?

Craig Gerome: This business has been a huge pleasure for us. Being part of the farmers markets is such a great way to grow our small business. Being able to talk with each customer, explain exactly what we do—how and why—and giving that personal touch and connection to each interaction. We also love the comradery of working next to other small businesses, farmers and artists. Currently, our sausage can only be purchased at the farmers markets (see which markets below). In the winter, we will hopefully grow our online store with delivery options.

What products do you offer?

Some of our popular sausage flavors include Habanero & Utah Honey; Basque Chorizo; Fig, Bacon & Spinach; Lemon, Basil & Pecorino, Jalapeno & Cheddar; Fresh Kielbasa; Cherrywood Smoked BBQ; Barolo, Fresh Herbs & Parmesan; Cumberland; Broccoli Rabe & Sharp Provolone; Herb Roasted Mushroom. The important aspect of our recipes is that there is nothing added to them (gluten, msg, fillers, etc.), and we use natural hogs' casings.

How did the pandemic affect your business?

We actually started Gerome's Market at the beginning of the pandemic, so fortunately, we have done nothing but grow instead of having to recover.

Any parting shots?

We love what we're doing and hope everyone will also love it. The sausage is simple and straightforward. If you're curious what it tastes like, please come check us out. We also want to thank all of our customers for supporting us and continuing to visit us each week. It's important that we all continue to buy local as much as possible, to help our small businesses, farmers and artists—especially through this really difficult time. We can't wait to share our product with more of Utah.

Gerome's Market

Fridays at Liberty Park, Salt Lake City

Saturdays at the Downtown Farmers Market in Pioneer Park, SLC

Sundays at Wheeler Farm, Murray

geromesmarket.com

Aimee l. cook

Phillip Massey Bread Riot Bakehouse

Bread Riot's Long Hearth Loaves

Baker and owner Phillip Massey started the Bread Riot Bakehouse after moving to Salt Lake in 2017 as a market bakery only. Dabbling in some local wholesale opportunities during the pandemic, Massey has returned to Downtown Farmers Market with his slow fermented hearth breads using freshly milled, regional and whole grains. The Bread Riot name recalls the Southern bread riots of the 1860s, where lack of money, provisions and food drove citizens to loot stores and warehouses. The bakery maintains a thoughtful eye to traditions of the past, while utilizing modern approaches including the use of regional grains.

Aimee L. Cook: How's business going?

Phillip Massey: Great, thanks to my solid customer base. I (typically) sell out of 500 loaves each market. I am happy to have returned to the food community in this way. Wholesale was not the type of business life that I wanted but it led me back to just selling at the Downtown Farmers Market. To be able to build a business at one location is amazing.

How many varieties do you offer?

Our baguette, Salt Lake sourdough, sesame sourdough, multigrain porridge, 100% whole wheat, whole grain rye, ciabatta, and various market breads for snacking like Bavarian pretzels, focaccia and flavored tordu. That's in addition to a rotating batch of sourdough specials.

Do you have employees?

No, just me. I do this full time.

What got you through the pandemic, when the farmers market was curtailed?

That is when I went into wholesale—selling to restaurants and local stores. It worked out great at the time. Now, I am just at the Downtown Farmers Market on Saturday.

What do you want your customers to know?

I know there are some issues with wait time and lines at the Downtown Farmers Market, I want the entire experience to be good, and maintaining the business is hard, but I focus on quality. At the end of the day, I want to have bread that meets a really high standard.

Bread Riot Bakehouse

Saturdays at the Downtown Farmers Market, SLC

801-252-5022

breadriotbakehouse.com

Aimee l. cook

Spicy sauce that tastes like home: Van Kwartel Flavor Science

Van Kwartel's Spicy Sauce

Specializing in Caribbean flavors in drink mixers, sauces, marinades and spice blends, Tracy Van Kwartel started her business of "flavor science" in 2011 after moving to Utah from New York using recipes and flavors she remembered from her childhood. Starting small in an arts-and-crafts market with a couple of hot sauces and a jerk sauce, the response was so favorable, Van Kwartel began creating more products and selling at the Downtown Farmers Markets in 2013. Van Kwartel sauces can be purchased online and also are sold at The Store (2050 E. 6200 South and 90 S. Rio Grande St., SLC).

Aimee L. Cook: How's business?

Tracy Van Kwartel: We are doing really well. We are very thankful to a bunch of loyal customers and new people who are discovering us all the time. Last March was scary, everything shut down, my husband and I are ski instructors at Alta. For us, everything ended at once. We pivoted and did a lot of online sales last year, delivering to people's homes.

What inspired you to find a new approach to business?

We partnered with Alta Ski Area last winter and did a pop-up restaurant in the parking lot. We had Van Kwartel's Cecret Mercantile. We got a shipping container and brought up some of our local favorites plus sold some things that we also made, like burritos and soups—that was really successful for us last winter.

Are your employees returning to the fold?

Contrary to the narrative that nobody wants to work, we had no problem when we started our pop-up restaurant. We needed people to work in our commercial kitchen and also needed people to man our station to keep our commitments. We paid them $15 an hour and everyone was happy. We found the best people. Everyone had a part-time commitment that fit their schedules.

What do you love about the Downtown Farmers Market?

I love the fact that it allows people to discover things that they might not discover on their own.

Anything you want your customers to know?

You can find authentic and different foods in Utah! Come and see what people have to offer at the farmers market.

Van Kwartel Flavor Science

Fridays at the Liberty Park Market, SLC

Saturdays at the Downtown Farmers Market, SLC

van-kwartel-flavor-science.square.site

Aimee l. cook

Marin Aguinaga with Beltex Meats

Art You Can Consume

As a whole animal butcher, Beltex Meats prides themselves on having lasting relationships with local farmers and ranchers and offering the finest quality to their customers. Founded by chef Philip Grubisa, Beltex Meats breaks down the entire animal, allowing for the deli cases and Farmers Market offerings to range from cuts to soups. Brand ambassador, trained chef, and farmers market "man," Marin Aguinaga was interviewed for this article.

Aimee L. Cook: How's business?

Marin Aguinaga: It is going good for sure. We made it through the pandemic and that was interesting. It just seems that people are really open to our medium and our style and our approach to being a small butcher shop. The past four or five years, we have worked on getting people to understand that things sell out and [the importance of] having quality over quantity. For us, the farmers markets are great, people are energized, people are spending money and we are doing better than in previous years.

How did you pivot during the pandemic?

Phil is not afraid of change. We don't get hung up, this is who we are going to be. Phil came up with the Butcher Bag delivery, and that is really kind of where we started before going brick and mortar. We just had to break it down and come up with the best cost-efficient way of still going through 1 cow, 12 pigs and 2 lamb in a month, without having the customer come inside and choose their cuts. We had become more versatile. We built a customer base before the pandemic, and they really saved us.

What is your bestselling item at the farmers markets?

Our fennel-parmesan coils, our salamis and our half chickens. Most people have Traegers now, so folks are getting into smoking items. The half chickens are all brined and marinated and pretty straight-forward proteins. With the markets and the shop open, we are trying to keep products in stock for our customers. We hope to bring back our classes, etc., soon.

What do you like about being part of the farmers markets?

For me, I like the marketing and promoting. I feel like we are starting all over again, especially with so many people moving here. I love our product, and it is more like educating than sales to me. I look at it as a great opportunity for us, the shop is doing well, my intention is to talk to as many people as I can, let them know who we are and let them know who our ranchers are.

What do you want your customers to know?

Butchering and food and beverage is so much deeper than buying a piece of meat and consuming it. There are thousands of stories of ethnicity, of trial and error and failure, that go into a pork chop, a chicken or a sausage. Every ounce of that meat—from the rancher to the cow to the fabricator to the salesperson to the consumer—we have put every ounce of love and integrity and commitment into that piece of meat, and if there is something they don't like, I am comfortable enough talking about it. This is the only form of personal art that you can consume in your body and reflect on.

Beltex Meats

511 E. Harvey Milk Blvd. (900 South), SLC

801-532-2641

beltexmeats.com

Various farmers market

We Be Jammin'

Here's how we get our groove back: Summer music festivals

By Erin Moore

Deer Valley Music Festival

July 23 - Aug. 7

Snow Park Amphitheater, Park City

From the classics to the rockin'-est of blues, Park City's beloved Deer Valley Music Festival has something for everyone, with dates spanning all the way into August. While many dates are already sold out, several still remain.

Tickets: Vary by show

deervalleymusicfestival.org

Excellence Concert Series

July 24 - Aug. 31

Gallivan Center, SLC / Holladay City Hall Park, Holladay

The sound of excellence will once again grace the summertime air of downtown SLC—and Holladay, too! Excellence Concert Series spotlights local music of the classical, jazz, folk and soul varieties, to name just a few.

Tickets: Free

excellenceconcerts.org

Beethoven Festival 2021

July 26 - Aug. 23

City Park Bandstand, Park City

Starting every Monday at 6:15 p.m. between July 19 – Aug. 23, this free "Chamber Music in the Park" series of concerts is perfect for the Beethoven fan in your life, because that's the focus.

Tickets: Free

pcmusicfestival.com

Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series

July 30 - Sept. 30

Red Butte Gardens, SLC

While one may have to duel with the wine-sipping Garden Members to get a good spot on the lawn, Red Butte Garden is still one of the most beautiful venue spaces in SLC, and boy, have they got an amazing line-up this year, with dates to suit all tastes.

Tickets: Vary by show and Garden member status

redbuttegarden.org/concerts

HIVE Festival

Aug. 6 - 7

Utah State Fairpark, SLC

A new addition to the Utah Festival circuit, the HIVE Festival centers rap and hip hop artists from all over, bringing in big names like Post Malone and $uicideboy$—and more.

Tickets: $149.50 Friday single-day GA; $199.50 Saturday single-day GA; $349 2-day GA; $650 VIP; hivefestival.com

Das Energi

Aug. 13 - 14

The Great Saltair, Magna

Das right, Das Energi is back for another banging summer out by the lake, with dozens of EDM acts joining the lineup.

Tickets: $200 GA for both days; $110 for single day; dasenergifestival.com

Craft Lake City

Aug. 13 - 15

Utah State Fairpark, SLC

Ritt Momney is the musical focal point of the local-focused craft festival, and he'll be performing the first Friday night of the fest. The rest of the SLUG Mag-affiliated fest features a delightful cornucopia of local talent.

Tickets: $13 presale; $15 day-of-show; $30 presale VIP; $35 day-of-show VIP for Ritt Momney. For DIY festival: $7 presale, $10 day-of-show; craftlakecity.com

Ogden Twilight

Aug. 13 - Sept. 25

Ogden Amphitheater, Ogden

Ogden Twilight is back, and while season passes are sold out, tickets remain for dates including Spoon, Noah Cyrus and Purity Ring. Go get 'em!

Tickets: $10 - $15

ogdentwilight.com

Deer Valley Concert Series

Aug. 14 - Sept. 5

Snow Park Amphitheater, Park City

Another Deer Valley series worth noting, this one includes dates featuring Indigo Girls, Dark Star Orchestra and Sheryl Crow.

Tickets: Vary by show, deervalley.com

Twilight Concert Series

Aug. 19 - Sept. 24

Gallivan Center, SLC

Like Ogden Twilight, Salt Lake's Twilight Concert Series has returned with triumph. Headlining acts include Big Boi, Thundercat, Neon Trees, St. Vincent and Lake Street Dive.

Tickets: $10 presale, $15 day-of-show; $50 VIP or season pass; twilightconcerts.com



Fort Desolation Fest

Aug. 20 - 22

Cougar Ridge Resort, Torrey

This newcomer to the festival scene brings camping and music together at the gateway to Capitol Reef National Park. Acts like Paul Cauthen, The White Buffalo and Lilly Hiatt will make the festival's debut against the red cliffs oh-so beeyooteeful.

Tickets: $165 for weekend pass; $215 - $285 for weekend camping and festival

fortdesolationfest.com

Moab Music Festival

Aug. 30 - Sept. 16

Multiple Venues, Moab

Take a river-rafting trip to a classical concert on the banks of the Colorado River, or enjoy some of the entertainment spread out around the Moab area, like at the picturesque Red Cliffs Lodge.

Tickets: Vary by show

moabmusicfest.org

Ogden Music Festival

Sept. 3 - 5

Fort Buenaventura, Ogden

Not to be confused with Ogden Twilight, this Labor Day weekend fest features a slew of local and non-local talent in the rock, folk and Americana realms, all in one camping-friendly setting.

Tickets: $25 - $130

ofoam.org/ogden-music-festival

Park City Song Summit

Sept. 8 - 12

Multiple Venues, Park City

Another blessed addition to Utah summer, this anti-festival spotlights intimate conversations with artists that complement performances, which will be held at venues around Park City.

Tickets: $25 - $100 GA; $150 three-day lawn passes; Summit passes $1,500 - $2,500

parkcitysongsummit.com

Bullfrog Spas Concert Series

Sept. 14 - 17

Utah State Fairpark, SLC

Fans of the Utah State Fair can hope to catch special performances by exciting acts like STYX, REO Speedwagon, Jon Pardi and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.

Tickets: $35-$349; utahstatefair.com

Kilby Block Party

Oct. 2

The Granary District, SLC

A follow-up of sorts to Kilby Court's 2019 celebration of their 20th anniversary, Kilby Court kids can look forward to big acts like Young The Giant and Built to Spill, plus locals like iDKHOW, The Moss, Sammy Brue and Anais Chantal.

Tickets: $49 GA; $100 VIP

kilbycourt.com

Superbloom Music Festival

Oct. 9

OC Tanner Amphitheater, Springdale

With a delayed debut thanks to the pandemic, this festival—spawned by the local super-folk-star band The National Parks—will take place just outside of beautiful Zion National Park as summer finally yields to fall.

Tickets: $75 GA

superbloomfest.com

Summer Sippin'

Drinks to pair with your summer cookouts.

story & photos By Darby Doyle

Booze and barbecue go hand in hand, whether you're flipping burgers on the grill clutching a koozie-cocooned brew or sitting back, sipping whiskey and shooting the breeze with friends for hours while the smoker does its lip-smacking meaty magic. Here are two beverages that celebrate the complexity of flames and smoke as an ingredient while allowing the method and activity to reign supreme.

click to enlarge Darby Doyle

Grilled Pineapple-Mint Smash

Smashes are a fruit-forward and herbaceous drink within the category of juleps, served over lots of crushed or pebble ice. Very simply, it's a suit-yourself kind of cocktail: Pick a fresh fruit, spirit base, herbs and lots of ice, and top with a little something fizzy, like soda. Simple to make and easy to batch for a crowd, smashes are best when made with juicy fruit and fresh herbs in season (mint is typical, but give rosemary or basil a try). Even better, throwing whatever fruit you've picked up at the farmers market on the grill further caramelizes the fruit's natural sugars, releases juices and adds a nice smoky surprise element to this refreshing drink.

Ingredients

¼ cup chopped grilled pineapple*

Handful of fresh mint

1 ½ ounces white rum

¼ ounce dry curacao

2-3 dashes habanero-lime bitters

Splash of lemon soda (such as San Pellegrino limonata)

To prepare one drink: Drop pineapple and a few mint leaves into a julep cup or double Old Fashioned glass and crush with a muddler. Add rum and curacao. Pack the glass with crushed or pebble ice to the top, gently stir to redistribute the crushed fruit evenly and add a splash of lemon soda to fill the glass. Garnish with mint sprig and grilled pineapple spear.

*Grill pineapple spears over medium flames, turning to get even grill marks on all sides. Remove from grill, and set aside to cool before using.

click to enlarge Darby Doyle

Spicy Mezcal Paloma

Distinctively smoky mezcal can be legally made anywhere in Mexico; though, in practice, it's concentrated in eight of Mexico's 31 states, and almost the entire category is produced in and around Oaxaca. With the craft of mezcal-making stretching back hundreds of years, artisanal producers still use recipes developed by their ancestors over many generations. The smoky profile comes from the agave hearts (piñas) being roasted in wood-fired earthen pits for many days before being mashed into pulp by stone wheels, fermented and distilled. One of Mexico's classic tequila-grapefruit highballs, the Paloma, is an almost-perfect summer sipper with a great sweet-tart balance. Here, it gets a smoky kick from a generous dose of mezcal for the agave spirit and spice via jalapeño. The cocktail is delightful when served in a traditional salt-rimmed clay cantarito cup.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces mezcal

½ ounce tequila blanco

3 ounces fresh grapefruit juice

1 teaspoon agave nectar<

2-3 dashes grapefruit bitters

2-3 rounds (to taste) fresh jalapeño

To prepare one drink: To a cocktail shaker, add jalapeño slices, agave and bitters; crush with a muddler. Add ice, mezcal, tequila and grapefruit juice; shake well. Rub the rim of a clay cantarito cup or double Old Fashioned glass with the cut side of a grapefruit, and dip it in coarse-grained salt to coat. Strain the drink into the cup over fresh ice. Garnish with grapefruit zest and a jalapeño wheel.

This is an excerpt of an article that appeared in Devour Utah.

Sundae Drives

Cool down with these road-trip worthy snacks, drinks and desserts.

Story & photos By Mika Lee and Cait Lee

Got your motor running? If so, it's mandatory on any road trip to stop for a sip and a nibble along the way. Treat yourself to something different than your usual iced coffee down the street or soda from your cooler. We've been roaming the Wasatch Front to find the perfect stop for your summer sojourn. From Taiwanese bubble tea to Italian ice, we've got you covered. Life is a highway; make sure you're not running on empty.

click to enlarge Mika Lee and Cait Lee

The Walt Mann Sundae at Brigham City’s Peach City drive-in

Walt Mann Sundae

Don't worry, Peach City is not another Utah town that you've never heard of. But it is one of the last drive-in diners in northern Utah. Just five minutes from Interstate 15 in Brigham City, owner Kevin Hall has been serving up Peach City's traditional shakes, sundaes and specialty sodas (with recipes dating back to 1937) plus a few additions of his own. "We tried to keep up with the keto and gluten-free trends, but that's just not who we are," Hall admits, which is why he holds true to the diner's retro vibe, complete with tableside jukeboxes and black-and-white checkered floors. If you happen to pass through on the second or fourth Thursday this summer, check out Peach City's hot-rod car event that has become a town favorite.

The Walt Mann sundae was created as tribute to a customer by the same name who complained the sundaes were not big enough. This one features six scoops of housemade ice cream (chosen from among 18 flavors) that are then topped with caramel, fudge, nuts, whip and cherries.

Peach City

306 N. Main St., Brigham City

435-723-3923

ThePeachCity.com

click to enlarge Mika Lee and Cait Lee

The Craze from Soda Crazy in Layton is made with layers of custard and Italian ice

The Craze

When en route to Antelope Island's bison, birds and scenery, consider quenching your thirst on Main Street in Layton at Soda Crazy.

Owner Shellie Nielsen mixes up the Utah soda scene with another unique option: Italian ice. Churned usually from a puree of fruit, sugar and water, Italian ice is dairy free and brings a fantastic consistency to sodas.

The Craze, with layers of custard on the top and bottom and Italian ice in the middle, is by far the most popular item.

Some flavor combinations include strawberry mango water ice with vanilla custard, coconut water ice with chocolate custard and their newest drink item, espresso blended with coconut water ice. The texture is a fine-grain, smooth feel compared to the coarse ice of snow cones.

All ice and desserts are made in-house and selected flavors are made with fresh fruit. It's the perfect stop for a sweet bite on your highway to hell-o.

Soda Crazy About Italian Ice

1058 N. Main St., Layton

801-546-3859

SodaCrazy.com

click to enlarge Mika Lee and Cait Lee

A lineup of delicious beverages at Chat Chat Boba in Orem

Milk Tea (and More)

Located inside the University Mall food court in Orem, Chat Chat Boba is a favorite with locals and out-of-towners alike. The menu is fully customizable and suits all palates—with choices ranging from fresh-fruit smoothies to classic milk tea as well as popping boba and jelly mix-ins. Owner Kevin Duan imports all his ingredients from Taiwan, the origin of boba. Duan hopes to eventually expand his business to become a weekender hangout and a place to grab a drink before exploring some beautiful mountains and lakes in the area.

Choose from among our favorites shown above: the honeydew milk tea with strawberry jelly, coconut milk tea with strawberry popping boba, kumquat and lemon tea with rainbow jelly, classic boba milk tea, and strawberry banana smoothie with mango popping boba. Our advice? Bring a crew and try them all!

Chat Chat Boba

575 E. University Parkway, Orem

626-215-9734

Chat-Chat-Boba.business.site

click to enlarge Mika Lee and Cait Lee

Ivie Juice Bar’s Kimball Bowl with locations in Orem, Provo, Daybreak and Draper

The Kimball Bowl

With a motto of "health starts here," Ivie Juice Bar is a family-owned business founded by Nancy Gonsalves and her daughter, Ivie. As a Utah Valley University distance runner, Ivie changed her view of food and, instead of looking for quick weight loss, looked for "good fuel."

Health-conscious fans from across the valley drive to any of their four locations for a protein shake or cold-pressed juice. Their nutritious acai bowl is a great, naturally sweet alternative snack without syrup or sugar sure to satisfy a sweet-tooth craving as you embark on your next outdoor adventure. The upscale atmosphere at the Provo location invites you to take a longer break from the road and update the 'gram.

The Kimball bowl is made with blended acai, strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, banana, peanut butter, protein and apple juice and topped with crunchy granola, fresh cut fruit, honey drizzle, coconut flakes and coconut sugar.

Ivie Juice Bar

Locations in Orem, Provo, Daybreak and Draper

IvieJuiceBar.com

This article first appeared in Devour Utah.