Sugar House Park hotel developer promises community benefits, but some residents remain uneasy. 

Last month, Sugar House residents packed a Community Council meeting to hear from John Potter, a developer with Magnus Hotel Management. Over a 15-year career, Potter has acquired and manages seven hotels in Utah. His next project? A planned 145-room boutique hotel at the northwest corner of Sugar House Park.

Residents have been hesitant to accept new construction on the property—formerly the site of a Sizzler—and previously halted the construction of a gas station. The proposed hotel has faced criticisms ranging from aesthetics to an expectation of increased traffic congestion. But as the parcel is privately owned, neighbors' ability to stop it hinges on zoning.

Community Council chairman Landon Clark told City Weekly that many residents wish the land could be incorporated into Sugar House Park. But he acknowledged the city's limitations in competing for such a high-value piece of real estate. "The amount of email we're getting is pretty negative. I just don't think they'll ever come up with a plan satisfactory for everybody," Clark said. "But I think some of the people are pretty happy with the community benefits included in this."

The site—at 2100 South and 1300 East—is currently zoned for buildings up to 40 feet tall. But to operate a functional hotel, Potter said his building needs closer to 90 feet. He is seeking a change to MU8 zoning under the city's recent regulations. The extra height would allow for underground parking and retail space for local businesses, but would also mean a larger structure overlooking Sugar House Park.

"That site provides such a great opportunity to connect the city and the park and provide a guest/public experience for a high-quality, but local, feel," Potter said. "What Sugar House neighborhood is so great for is that authentic, Salt Lake City experience. There's a growing group of travelers of all ages that actually want to experience the town."

Promises of a coffee shop, locally-owned rooftop restaurant and bike rentals are meant to appeal to neighborhood residents. Community feedback also guided the decision to over-build underground parking in an attempt to offset congestion concerns.

"I appreciate the vocal-ness of the neighborhood," Potter said. "It's a neighborhood worth fighting for."

Potter acknowledged that securing approval would not be painless. If the re-zone happens, the hotel could be functional by late 2028. But failure to secure zoning changes could put the entire project in jeopardy. And Potter believes that some change to zoning requirements would be vital to any potential development of the property.

"[Without zoning,] my prediction would be the property sits vacant for the next 60 years," Potter remarked. "I don't think there's anything economical that can be built under 40 feet."

Clark shared a similar concern. "I'm afraid of it just becoming a parcel that looks like it does now and could for the next 10 years," he said.