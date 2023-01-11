click to enlarge

Street Sweetening

For those trying to navigate Sugar House: Just suck it up and avoid 2100 South to Foothill Boulevard, and all will be well. Plans to improve transit along that corridor have been all over the place since 2010 or earlier, and nothing seems to work. Now, the plan is to address the area from 700 East to 1300 East. The good news is that the cute little streetcar through Sugar House and South Salt Lake has "spurred up to $2B in economic growth," The Salt Lake Tribune reports. But no, it has done nothing for traffic congestion. And we know how Utahns love—and need—their cars. Plans for the street would eliminate on-street parking and one would add a bike lane and a turn-only lane. In "balmy" Utah, everyone loves to bike—or do they? Or can they? Sidewalks will be widened so you can walk from wherever you park. And businesses generally are concerned about the impacts. People already are avoiding 2100 South. It's not quite a done deal yet, so try to comment while you can.

Pearl Clutching

In an increasingly anti-woke world, sometimes a little wokeness is welcome. While some in the GOP use it as an expletive, Fox News has a better definition to live by: "alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice." So give the St. George City Council points not only for being alert, but for being reasonable. In a 4-1 vote, the council decided to continue sponsoring the Downtown Farmers Market, even though it—wait for it—had a booth featuring a drag Mrs. Claus and elves, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. We've seen the fear and indignation around drag events down there, perhaps thinking that they'll "catch" the drag virus. In fact, opponents want to see anti-vaccination booths if drag booths are OK'd. It's only fair, right? If they have to be exposed to drag queens, the public should be exposed to their conspiracy theories.

Don't Tread on Homes

They call it an inland port extension, and they're not entirely wrong. The Salt Lake City Planning Commission is getting ready to approve another warehouse district to be built in the Northpoint community. Opponents, including the Stop the Polluting Port coalition, say it will destroy wildlife habitat, pollute the air and displace residents. The plan has been around for awhile, but the recent urgency around the shrinking Great Salt Lake makes it seem not only unwise but outrageous. And, "it's inhumane that during a housing crisis the city is proposing to make a residential area unlivable," says Stop the Polluting Port. But humanity is the last issue on the minds of developers who seem to prefer warehouses over open space.