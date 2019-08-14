click to enlarge

Strap Tank Brewery Opens

If you've done any recent mall shopping at Traverse Mountain in Lehi, you've likely seen the colorful brick building with the words "Strap Tank" plastered across the wall and wondered what it was. If you've done some Harley-Davidson shopping in Springville, however, you'd know that this building is the new home of Strap Tank Brewery (3661 N. Outlet Parkway, Lehi, straptankbrewery.com). As evidenced by this issue, the second location promises the same craft beers and tasty pub fare that put its Springville location on the map—and I'm sure one or two vintage Harleys will make an appearance.

Families Belong Together Bake Sale

Need something to soak up the brews—and score some brownie points along the way?? Last year, Chef Adalberto Diaz helped raise thousands of dollars with a bake sale designed to support The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) and families impacted by the border crisis. While the dilemma is far from over, Diaz and his team at Fillings and Emulsions (1475 S. Main, 385-229-4228, fillingsandemulsions.com) are selling all manner of delicious baked goods to donate to RAICES and the Texas Civil Rights Project and assist families being separated at the southern border. Last year's event was a huge success, and the bakery donated $30,000 to the cause. If you're looking for a way to contribute to the border crisis and don't mind getting something sweet in return, check out the bake sale at Fillings and Emulsions on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tin Angel at the Eccles

The award-winning team at Tin Angel (365 W. 400 South, 801-328-4155, thetinangel.com) is opening a new location inside the Eccles Theater (131 S. Main), where they'll serve up tasty bites and drinks before, during and after each show. It's an exciting development because Tin Angel has always offered one of Salt Lake's more aesthetically pleasing dining spaces, and their menu reflects that artsy vibe. Pairing their artistic instincts with the Eccles Theater will only enhance the overall experience—who doesn't want a classy bite to eat while soaking up a bit of culture?

Quote of the Week: "Food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate."

—Alan D. Wolfelt

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net