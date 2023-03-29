click to enlarge

State Supervision

All we can say is, don't believe politicians when they talk about small government and local control. With our supermajority Legislature, you can depend on the heavy hand of the state messing with hard-fought local decisions. Let's start with accessory dwelling units (ADUs), which have caused no end of headaches. The governor has already signed SB174 requiring—wait for it—lots of paperwork while municipalities justify how they're supporting moderate income housing and the number of ADUs approved. Also passed was SB113 limiting how local governments could regulate "animal enterprises" or the use of a working animal. Salt Lake might not have been able to restrict horse-drawn carriages under the law. From Texas to Georgia, there are stories of conservative legislatures beating back progressive cities. Here in Utah, we call it gerrymandering.

Mine Sweepers

Speaking of un-local control, let's talk about quarries. Neighbors of quarries have to face dust, noise and, of course, breathing problems. Most recently, state mining regulators OK'd the expansion of Geneva Rock's quarry at Point of the Mountain, even though Draper has an ordinance against expansion. The Salt Lake Tribune pointed out that it's not the first time locals have been rebuffed. The Parleys Canyon limestone quarry was met with similar objections and will now duke it out in court against Salt Lake County. Never mind that mining affects water quality, among other things. One bright spot is that HB527 was filed away after trying to shield quarries from any county oversight. "The bill appears to be tailored to fit the situation faced by the I-80 South Quarry, proposed by Granite Construction against strong objections raised by Salt Lake County officials and elected officials from nearby cities," The Salt Lake Tribune reports. In Utah, the rule of thumb is that business trumps individuals.

Think of the Children

There are stories that we laugh at, even though there is a grain of disturbing truth in them. The latest attempt at regulating social media is one. Gov. Spencer Cox was giddy about Utah's first-in-the-nation social media curfew. Media was all over this delightsome news as lawmakers said they were solving a mental health crisis among youth. Everyone wants to know how to save kids from online predators. "Sarah Coyne, a professor of child development at Brigham Young University ... warned that the measure could inadvertently boomerang, exacerbating youth mental health issues by cutting off vulnerable young people from important sources of information and support," The New York Times reports. Gizmodo notes that verifying user ages violates privacy, among other things. But The Onion beat them all in its spoof of Cox, saying "our kids will only be preyed on by adults they know and trust." So, the apps are on a leash, but certain religious leaders can still have their way behind closed doors. CW