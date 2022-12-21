Star of Wonder theater preview 

Leann Anderson

Three years ago, when James Conlee spoke to City Weekly about his new musical Star of Wonder, the show was about to make its premiere. As it turns out, the premiere was only the beginning.

Conlee's show was a "jukebox musical" of sorts built around traditional Christmas carols, set during the Christmas festival of a small town circa 1919, where World War I veteran Jack Lewis has returned home. Jack's character arc revolved around his involvement in the legendary "Christmas truce" of 1914, where German and British forces crossed No Man's Land to play soccer and sing carols together—or, more specifically, his lack of involvement, and his regret over missing that unique opportunity.

What Conlee discovered was that everyone involved in the show—from Conlee himself to the cast members to the audience—wanted a deepening of Jack's story. "The heart of the show was always intended to be our soldier, but we started to weave him into it more and more," Conlee says. "The feeling I had was, 'That soldier's story was great; I wish we had more of it.'

"The luxury and the downfall of having a Christmas show is you can only do it at that time of year. If you don't fail—and we didn't—it gives you a year to do some refinements."

As a result, Conlee worked on re-writing the show, creating new scenes that brought the audience more into Jack's wartime experience, and particularly his friendship with another soldier. "His friend was the first one across the field," Conlee says. "[Jack] was filled with more hatred towards the enemy. ... He doesn't want to tell this story, but realized if he did, he could help other people. That became much more impactful in the second year."

Of course, that second year was 2020, and as was the case for all live theater during that year, there was no guarantee that the show could go on. The West Valley Performing Arts Center (formerly the location of the Hale Center Theater) came forward as a possible venue, and the show was indeed produced, with greatly reduced seating capacity. "And by the grace of whatever, none of our cast members got COVID during the week of the show," Conlee adds.

He also believes that the circumstances of that COVID year reduced the pressure while tinkering with the structure of Star of Wonder. "I'm kind of glad we got to refine ourselves under the curtain of COVID," he says. "It allowed us a smaller audience, and a more sympathetic audience, to do that; there wasn't as much on the line."

Back in 2019, Conlee identified one of his goals for Star of Wonder as expanding it beyond Utah, to become a show that could travel to other places for holiday productions. While he's grateful for the opportunity provided by the West Valley Performing Arts Center to keep the show going over the past two years, there was one downside to the venue: Its "theater-in-the-round" set-up made it difficult to create a video recording of the show as a "proof of concept" that would capture how it would look in a proscenium space.

"What I'd get from people is, 'It's close,'" Conlee says. "If we could perform it in a proscenium stage, that's one of the things we'll be able to nail this year. I'm just longing for them to see the finished product of this year's show. We're going to be in Utah no matter what. If we can launch from Utah, that's nice. But what I really want to do is grow the success we have in Utah, then see if it becomes kind of undeniable, that this could go elsewhere."

That success in Utah has grown, with fans of the show buying large blocs of tickets, and a successful Kickstarter campaign of $10,000 to record the soundtrack. Conlee is grateful for the opportunity to continue developing the show, and says that Utah audiences have been wonderful as an "incubator" for Star of Wonder. As the show continues to evolve, those who catch it in 2022 will see something quite different from what they would have seen in 2019, and be part of that creative evolution. "Last year, Sam Cardon, a composer friend composed who's worked with Kurt Bestor, said, 'It's five percent away from world-class,' and that meant everything to me. I do feel like it's world-class."

"You may see some hiccups, but you also may see something magical and new," Conlee adds. "For it even to get on stage, so many great things have to happen. That first year was nice, but there's something there that if we keep chipping away at it, it's worth chipping away at."