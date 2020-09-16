click to enlarge

Slow Food Utah's Moveable Feast

Like most of the food-based social events that I look forward to in the fall, Slow Food (slowfoodutah.org) Utah's Feast of Five Senses has been cancelled due to COVID-19. In a creative—and surprisingly exciting—move, Slow Food Utah has adapted the event into what they're calling a Moveable Feast on Sept. 26. This year, 10 local restaurants will pair up with 10 local growers to create four-course feasts that will be packaged for one hell of a stay-at-home dinner. Half of the proceeds from the event will go to the participating restaurants, and the other half will go to Slow Food Utah's microgrant program, which helps local growers get the resources they need. Packages can be perused and purchased on Slow Food Utah's website.

UARC Vegan Crawl

The Utah Animal Rights Coalition (facebook.com/utahanimalrights) is sponsoring a vegan food crawl around Downtown Salt Lake. It works the same way as events like the Salt Lake Dine-o-Round, but the participating restaurants are exclusively plant-based. Participating restaurants will be offering discounted dishes for event attendees, and the UARC will have info booths set up near vegan crawl locations for people to learn more about their local campaigns and ways to get involved. As of press time, a list of participating restaurants was still being finalized, but with all of the plant-based talent in Downtown Salt Lake, it's a safe bet that attendees—vegan or otherwise—are sure to get some delicious, guilt-free eats.

Sunday Drag Brunch Returns

After a months-long, pandemic-related hiatus, the Quorum of the Queens is bringing their raucous Sunday Drag Brunch back to The Tavernacle (201 E. 300 South, 801-519-8900, thetavernacle.com) on Sept. 20,12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Quorum of the Queens knows how to work a dueling piano bar, the Tavernacle's kitchen cranks out tasty brunch bites based on funeral potatoes, and there's typically a build-your-own mimosa and Bloody Mary bar. Advance tickets can be purchased via EventBrite. Capacity for this event will be even more limited due to social distancing guidelines, so you better get on that list quick, bitches.

