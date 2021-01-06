 Slope Art | Arts & Entertainment | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

January 06, 2021 Culture » Arts & Entertainment

Slope Art 

Start your year with a look at local artists celebrating skiing.

a_e-feature-210107-stephanie-hock-skiing-joy.png

As we head into the optimism of this new year, people are taking advantage of the opportunities they have to enjoy the things they love. For many in Utah, that includes getting out to local ski resorts—an activity that inspires not just the activity itself, but the imaginations of local artists.

Park City's J Go Gallery features multiple works by artist who find inspiration in the entire ritual of skiing—riding a lift, taking that thrilling run, enjoying the aftermath. Here's a look at just a few of the individuals creating such work; visit jgogallery.com for more.

Stephanie Hock: Utah State University graduate Stephanie Hock took a little time to find her rhythm as a painter, according to her artist biography. Two years after graduation, Stephanie met her husband, who gave her three tubes of paint as a wedding present. He encouraged her to find her artistic voice, and through workshops and artist mentors, she finally did, and now shows in several galleries. Hock says, "I'm fascinated with how art tells the story of people. It continues to be a favorite theme in my work: watching individuals or groups of people unposed, living their lives." "Skiing Joy" (pictured) is one of several works in which Hock uses the local ski culture as the background for that thematic exploration.

Jay Kelly And Exploration
  • Jay Kelly And Exploration

Jay Kelly: Collage artist Jay Kelly describes his work as similar to that of a DJ processing existing bits of music to create an entirely new song. Employing vintage torn paper coated in resin—a style he developed around a decade ago—the California native turns out a wide variety of work that has found him representation in galleries from coast to coast, and even appearing in the cult classic film Donnie Darko. "And Exploration" (pictured) finds Kelly using a vintage image of a happy skier as the centerpiece for a recent piece.

Carole Wade Apres
  • Carole Wade Apres

Carole Wade: The Park City resident has turned the resort town into the stuff of much of her work, from the shops of Main Street to the all-seasons activities that draw so many visitors. Wade transitioned to painting from a successful career as a graphic designer, and her acrylic works evoke her adventurous spirit in their bold strokes and bright colors. Honors have included the Best in Show designation at the 2011 Park City Kimball Arts Festival, and juried shows in Cape Cod and Arizona. Her 2019 painting "Apres" (pictured) finds skiers in a moment of repose, an example of the wide range of experiences that can capture an artist's fancy once folks are putting on—or taking off—their ski gear.

