SLC VegFest

It's once again time for SLC VegFest, Salt Lake's biggest celebration of all things plant based. Organized by the Utah Animal Rights Coalition, SLC VegFest focuses on the tasty possibilities that plant-based food has to offer. Attendees can expect a wide range of plant-based eats provided by local businesses along with opportunities to learn more about sustainability and connect with other like-minded organizations and resources within our community. In addition to a plethora of great food and onsite cooking demonstrations, attendees can enjoy live music and kid-friendly activities throughout the festival. SLC VegFest takes place on Sept. 11 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Library Square (200 East 400 South).

Vegan and Vegetarian Dishes at JINYA Ramen Bar

Speaking of tasty plant-based food, the team at JINYA Ramen Bar (multiple locations, jinyaramenbar.com) recently announced some new vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. The Tsunami White Pearl, for example, is made with vegan broth, Impossible meat and a variety of veggies like spinach, broccoli, onions and crispy garlic along with their famous homemade noodles. Other plant-based entrees include the vegan crispy rice with guacamole and the sauteed broccolini. JINYA will also offer a build-your-own bowl that can be made with vegan broth and vegan protein along with a choice of gluten-free noodles. Plant-based ramen fans can definitely look forward to warming up with some tasty ramen just in time for the cold weather.

The Last Sconecutter Closes

Utahns of a certain age will no doubt remember late-night Sconecutter runs. This Utah original once had locations all across the valley, and their ability to make scones into colossal sandwiches or syrupy desserts was a boon to teenagers and college students for decades. Which is why seeing the last Sconecutter location officially close feels a bit like having a part of your adolescence shut down forever. My own personal nostalgia aside, Sconecutter was a quintessentially Utah business—everybody here loves a golden-brown scone, and it's always sad to hear that such delightful pockets of deep-fried goodness are that much harder to come by. We'll miss you, Sconecutter.

