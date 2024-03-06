Bonneville Jones

Every music genre you look at boasts a history full of weird lore, interesting facts and fascinating stories regarding how different sounds came about. Punk is a genre that you could spend days reading up on—from its origins in NYC in the mid-'70s, to pioneers of the genre like the Ramones, Lou Reed and Suicide, there's plenty to talk about when it comes to punk music and its subculture.

Punk of course also holds a special place in SLC's heart because of the 1998 classic SLC Punk!, starring the national treasure that is Matthew Lillard. A quarter-century later, it's still consistently high on lists of "must-watch" movies about music and SLC. While there's some incredible history surrounding the genre and the Beehive State, there's also plenty of punk to enjoy today from local bands. If you're a fan of the genre and need fresh tunes to listen to, here are some local punks to add to your library ASAP.

Worlds Worst: What's more punk than calling yourself the world's worst at something? All jokes aside, Worlds Worst is an up-and-coming punk group in SLC which is rapidly gaining popularity despite their short time on the scene; they were voted one of the top new bands of 2023 by Stareogum last year. "Worlds Worst's self-deprecating name is a testament to their devotion to bleak, jaded lyricism: 'I grow tired/ Trying to figure out what debt to pay,' vocalist Andrew Aronson drawls on the catchy 'Long Con.' Despite the theme of monotony, the grungy sound on their eponymous debut album is imbued with color and personality, especially on the centerpiece 'Challenger,' an earworm packed with warm, energetic instrumentation," Stereogum wrote of the band. Their latest self-titled album is infectious and addicting, and it's easy to get lost in the apathy and heavy guitar. Find Worlds Worst wherever you listen to music, and follow them on Instagram @worlds_worst.

Ideal Horizon: Once you start looking into bands of a certain genre, you'll start to see different subgenres pop up, and understand how different groups interpret the sound. Young SLC group Ideal Horizon classify themselves as punk/alt-rock, but you don't have to go searching for that punk sound; it's there immediately upon pressing play. Ideal Horizon's sound is playful and fun, but still goes hard, which is probably something you're looking for in your punk music. Their songs are anthemic enough that it's easy to get them stuck in your head as you scream at the top of your lungs while jamming out. Between the ripping guitar solos and heavy, driving rhythm, you'll be coming back for seconds and thirds. Ideal Horizon has great hits like "Only Me" and "Take Away" out now, but have recently posted on Instagram that more is on the way. Follow them @idealhorizonofficial for updates and listen wherever you get your music.

The Zissous: If you're into a more classic punk sound, you'll feel right at home with The Zissous. The band is clearly inspired by the greats like the Ramones, so listening to them is a comfort, but they're fresh enough to make you feel delighted and not like you're hearing something you've already heard a million times. The Zissous are one of those bands with (as of yet) a criminally short library, and you hope to see new tunes from them every time you get online. They have posted recently that they're working on their debut album, so hopefully we'll see that this year. Follow The Zissous @thezissous and find them wherever you listen to music.

Wicked Bears: This trio is perfect for those who love the pop-punk subgenre. Their sound hearkens back to everything that's great about '90s pop-punk; the energy, lyricism, catchiness and cleverness are reasons to run, not walk, to listen to Wicked Bears. Their 2023 album Underwater is a romp from beginning to end. Plus, SLC gets a special shout out on the opening track of the album, and how often can you say that happens? Wicked Bears are still riding high from this release, and can be seen at shows around town, so be sure not to miss them next time they're out. Follow them @wickedbears on Instagram, and find their music anywhere you stream.

Bonus: Punk's Not Dead, It's Hidden by Landon Hale: If you're a bookworm, love a good coffee table book, love music photography, or any of the above, you'll dig photographer Landon Hale's book Punk's Not Dead, It's Hidden. The book is a documentation aimed at preserving the culture of punk, hardcore and DIY in SLC, featuring some amazing shots and highlighting the uniqueness and badassery of the local punk community.

As punk rock reaches its 50-year mark, it's fascinating to look back at its rich history, and listen to bands who are inspired by the greats. Plus, it never gets old knowing that SLC has its place in the cultural zeitgeist of the genre. If you had a hankering for some fresh punk tunes, these locals will more than scratch that itch.