SLC Eatery Opens

There's something special about having the evening's offerings showcased directly at your table, and that's what the folks at SLC Eatery (1017 S. Main, slceatery.com) offer nightly. They serve up their rotating menu of small bites, like smoked tri-tip with bonito flakes and roasted mushroom salad, on a dinner cart that cruises through the restaurant. In addition to their cart items, SLC Eatery maintains a more-traditional menu of larger plates for those who want their food slightly less mobile. It's currently open during dinner hours only, but the plan is to eventually expand into the lunch market.

Valentine's Dinner at Table X

Of all the dining options this Valentine's Day, Table X (1457 E. 3350 South, 385-528-3712, tablexrestaurant.com) is shaping up to be one of the best bets. The ambiance alone at this Millcreek restaurant is enough to impress dates with the most discerning of tastes. Found-art sculptures, industrially themed lighting and impressionistic wall art are only a few highlights of the restaurant's atmosphere, but it's their seven-course dinner that will really be the MVP in the all-star game of getting you laid on V-day. Dinner will be served on Thursday, Feb. 14, and runs $85 per person—which isn't too shabby considering the quality and amount of food you get. Reservations are required and can be made online or over the phone.

Singles Awareness Day at East Liberty Tap House

For the lone wolves who will be out and about this weekend looking for a watering hole devoid of couples making googly eyes at one another, check out Singles Awareness Day at East Liberty Tap House (850 E. 900 South, 801-441-2845, eastlibertytaphouse.com). On Thursday, Feb. 14, and Friday, Feb. 15, the 9th & 9th pub offers food-and-drink specials all day long as a way to celebrate relationship independence. Whether you're drowning your sorrows due to a recent breakup or on the prowl for a bit of no-strings-attached action, East Liberty is a great place to kick off your weekend.

Valentine's Party at Tracy Aviary

Quick: How long has it been since you visited Tracy Aviary? This Friday, Feb. 15, is the perfect opportunity to fall in love with the Liberty Park gem all over again. From 6-9 p.m., the aviary hosts a sweethearts party with libations, dancing and mini-lessons on bird-mating rituals. The night, designed for those 21 and over, is sure to give the term "lovebirds" a whole new meaning. Tickets start at $40. Visit tracyaviary.org for more.

Quote of the Week: "I love love. Every day of my life is Valentine's Day. When you're a pathological narcissist, you have to fall in love with yourself every day."

—Katya Zamolodchikova

