 Slackwater Pizza Teams Up with INDUSTRY SLC | Food News | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
July 14, 2021 Eat & Drink » Food News

Slackwater Pizza Teams Up with INDUSTRY SLC 

The latest local foodie news.

By
click to enlarge dine_backburner_3.png

Slackwater Pizza Teams Up with INDUSTRY SLC
INDUSTRY SLC (650 S. 500 West), a creative and professional space in Downtown's Granary neighborhood, will be the site of Slackwater Pizza's (slackwaterpizzeria.com) third location. Slackwater started out in Ogden (1895 Washington Boulevard) and has since expanded its presence to Sandy (10290 S. State Street). This local pub/pizzeria is known for its creative takes on the world's greatest food along with an impressive roster of local craft beers. This new location will feature ample seating, both indoor and outdoor, and will plan on hiring a large part of its workforce from the Granary neighborhood and its surrounding areas. Based on the current trajectory, we can expect to enjoy this new location sometime in late 2021.

Flanker Kitchen Sets Sites on The Gateway
A new multi-concept restaurant and event venue called Flanker Kitchen and Sporting Club (6 N. Rio Grande Street) will be joining The Gateway this fall. Owned and operated by Carver Road Hospitality, a Las Vegas-based hospitality conglomerate, Flanker will revitalize the space previously owned by Punchbowl Social. According to early reports, this new concept will mix elements of a sports bar and an adult arcade into a destination ideal for large gatherings looking for tasty food and creative cocktails during the weekend. Throughout the week, Flanker will operate a more casual venue for those looking for some creative contemporary American fare.

The Chicken Shack Opens
In an effort to see just how many different fried chicken joints we can fit along the Wasatch Front, a Las Vegas-based eatery known as The Chicken Shack recently opened its doors in Downtown Salt Lake (358 S. 700 East, 385-229-4856, mychickenshack.com). While The Chicken Shack is more of a Southern-styled casual restaurant—they have baked beans, chili, mac & cheese and burgers on the menu—it's a place that prides itself on chicken fingers and buffalo wings. I feel this fried chicken convergence building up to an apex where I will eventually have to try all of them to determine which one is most worth your time. May God be with me.

Quote of the Week: "I want to live in a world where the need for pizza belittles that of war." –Jason Barnett

