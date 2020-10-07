click to enlarge

SkinnyFATS Teams with Graffiti Hospitality

The SkinnyFATS team that owns and operates The Gateway's HallPass Food Hall (hallpassslc.com) recently invited Marc Marrone and Todd Lunger of Graffiti Hospitality to expand the food hall's culinary concepts. This expansion will include a location of Marrone's Las Vegas-based Graffiti Bao, which serves up an assortment of noodles and steamed bao buns along with Hibachian, a Japanese teppanyaki-meets-Mexican street food concept, and Waffadopolis, a dessert shop offering high-end waffle cones and a build-your-own ice cream bar. It's been interesting to see how HallPass evolves, and I'm not going to scoff at more places to get noodles and bao.

Culinary Medicine Cooking Class

Red Butte Garden (300 Wakara Way, redbuttegarden.org) will be hosting an online culinary medicine cooking class on Oct. 13. The event will feature Chef Tricia Petzold, who will provide a tutorial for a tasty meal using anti-inflammatory spices, frozen berries packed with antioxidants and seasonal veggies designed to give the ol' immune system a boost. Not only will attendees conclude the class with a healthy meal, but Chef Petzold will provide everyday tips and tricks for enhancing daily menus with health-boosting ingredients that taste great. The online class lasts from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and tickets can be purchased via Red Butte Garden's website.

Einsten Bros. Hatches Gluten-free Eggels

Bagels have long been the enemy of a gluten-free diet, but the folks at Einstein Bros. Bagels (einsteinbros.com) have developed a compromise—of a sort. They recently added sous vide Eggels to the menu, which are gluten-free hybridizations of eggs and bagels. I've yet to snag one of these to answer all of my questions—will they be fluffy, crispy or spongy? Can I get an Eggel sandwich with bacon egg and cheese thus creating a double-ovo-lacto breakfast experience?—it sounds like an interesting innovation in the field of gluten-free cooking. Gluten-free bagel enthusiasts rejoice, and get thee to an Einstein Bros. bagelry.

Quote of the Week: "An egg is always an adventure; the next one may be different." –Oscar Wilde