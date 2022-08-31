Six Degrees of Fermentation 

Epic/Melvin - Cross Country Chemists: Melvin Brewing out of Alpine, Wyo. and our own Epic Brewing have teamed up to release the stickiest and ickiest of beers, Cross Country Chemists IPA. Cross Country Chemists was brewed using experimental techniques to evoke unique flavors from its specialty hops. On top of that, it crossed with a vigorous dose of Myrcene terpenes, which are found in hops, bay leaves and lemongrass, and it can add a range of flavors from fruity to peppery. On top of the terpenes, a bit of phantasm powder—a concentrated form of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc grape must, which we talked about last month (Aug. 4 issue)—is used.

A moderate pour yields a honey-like hue that's not hazed but not clear either, leading me to believe this is not filtered. Carbonation is appropriate, while the pungent nose is somewhat dry and resinous, heavy on terpene and herbal notes. In addition, there's subtle citrus, floral aromas, a bit of cannabis and light touches of a simple sugar sweetness. There's also the presence of an iced tea fragrance. The dominating elements of the nose vanish shortly after the initial pour, however.

Once in the mouth, you can immediately tell it's hop-forward, but without the piquant zest found in your traditional APA/IPA offerings. Mellow touches of dry wood, earth light coriander and lemony elements fade in and out about the middle mouth. The anonymous malt backbone is bready, although without much to balance; finish is dry, and shy of refreshing. The phantasm adds some vine sweetness that keeps the whole package from becoming a one-dimensional terpene bomb. Crisp, light carbonation plays on the tongue, medium-bodied with a certain dryness. The aftertaste coats the mouth with a finish that is still quite long and dry.

Verdict: I appreciate the innovative style and exploratory brewing, but I think this brew lacks the drinkability that I'm looking for in the genre. It's an excellent beer, but this 6.5 percent IPA is a mental and physical workout. It has an okay drinkability, which is a plus, yet I think if they could capture more of the phantasm essence that was presented towards the end, and infuse it into the taste profile more, it would be much more interesting.

Templin Family - 210 IPA: At first glance, this may look like a can of TF's popular Ferda Double IPA. The labels are quite similar, so look 'em over carefully before purchasing. The 210 is a West Coast-style IPA, named for the state road that runs up (and down) Little Cottonwood Canyon. It's made with large doses of Idaho 7, Citra and Strata hops.

It has a non-filtered bright orange hue when back-lighted, and shows a heavy dose of carbonation activity. Sweet nectarines and grapefruit juice first appears on the nose, followed by tropical notes of sweet pineapple mixed with a bit of lemon. Tangerines, freshly sliced, come on the finish as with the start, along with a soft pine hopping. Overall, generally good strength and delivery, with lasting appeal.

Hoppy citrus and tart oranges start the flavor, filled with some semi-dry citrus hops. Toasted grains and some bittering citrus move in with a medium intensity; warming toasty citrus peel and alcohol, with a lingering sour lemon hopping, finish things out. You definitely get a good tingle of carbonation and creamy malt base.

Verdict: Outstanding flavor as always; you always know what you are getting from TF, a very refined and balanced 6.2 percent IPA that has seamless transition and is effortless to drink. They always offer high drinkability factor, softly rounded with beautiful hopping—a must-try.

I love seeing IPAs that fall into this six percent range; I find them much more enjoyable than their boozier siblings. Both are available in 16-oz. cans at their respective shops. As always, cheers!