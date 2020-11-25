click to enlarge

If you're thinking of having one of our local restaurants do the heavy lifting for Thanksgiving this year, here are a few options. Make sure to call beforehand to see if each restaurant is still accepting offers or reservations.

Silver Fork Lodge and Restaurant (11332 Big Cottonwood Canyon Road, 801-533-9977, silverforklodge.com): This Brighton Ski Resort favorite is offering dine-in and carryout options this year. For dine-in, visitors can enjoy a buffet-style meal with all the Thanksgiving favorites. They are also offering carryout family-style meals that can be perused on their website.

Gourmandise (Multiple locations, gourmandise.com): Gourmandise will be offering take-out meals that include brined turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole and roasted veggies. It's enough food for ten, though you'll still likely have some leftovers.

Franck's (6263 Holladay Boulevard, 801-274-6264, francksfood.com): Franck's is also offering dine-in and carryout options this year. Dine-in requires reservations and will feature deliciousness such as wagyu beef tenderloin tataki, citrus glazed black cod, cider-brined turkey steak and white chocolate panna cotta. For takeout, Franck's will offer an appetizer and dessert spread.

Kaiser's Barbeque (962 S. 300 West, 801-355-0499, saltlakebbq.com): Our local Texas barbecue enthusiasts at Kaiser's are featuring mesquite or oak-smoked turkeys with a variety of homemade sauces for the main course of your own Thanksgiving feast.

Tuscany (2832 E. 6200 South, 801-277-9919, tuscanyslc.com): Another Cottonwood Heights favorite, Tuscany is offering a multi-course Thanksgiving feast for dine-in. Standouts of the menu include herb-roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham and a dessert of not one but three pies—apple, pumpkin and pecan.

Provisions (3364 S. 2300 East, 801-410-4046, slcprovisions.com): Provisions will be offering a dine-in, three-course meal with a choice of starter, entrée and dessert. They also offer a Thanksgiving takeout dinner packed with holiday favorites.

The Store (Multiple locations, thestoreutah.com): The Store is offering a few different pre-made meal plates for Thanksgiving. In addition to their Thanksgiving meal kits that can feed anywhere from 10 to 25 people, they will also be offering fruit, veggie, shrimp and meat plates.