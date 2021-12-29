click to enlarge

Signing Off

On the world front, Desmond Tutu has died. In the U.S. of A., we will miss Joan Didion. But back here on Utah's Taliban-red front, we have now lost one of the last truth-talkers, Tom Barberi. You probably don't remember him—the radio talk show host who wasn't Sean Hannity—because he was, well, too smart and acerbic for civil Utah. Barberi had a way about him that made the politicos mad but not exactly fighting mad. He didn't like the state liquor laws—who does? He mainly fought the ongoing culture war between the faithful and those not-so-much without bringing up religion. KALL radio booted him in 2004 when the station made a move to sports, and Barberi tried writing for a while. There aren't many left who speak out, damn the consequences. County Councilman Randy Horiuchi, both loved and hated, died in 2015. Former state Sen. Jim Dabakis is still around, but in a curiously silent way.

Bad Behavior

Take a poll and you'll probably find that a lot of people just don't care—or care to know—about redistricting. That is what a Deseret News-Hinckley Institute poll found in November, but it also found that 32% of respondents thought the Legislature was a bad actor in the gerrymandering process. Now we hear from Better Boundaries, the group that pushed the successful citizens initiative, that they're looking seriously at taking it all to court. There are plenty of theories about how a lawsuit might play out. Some thought they could challenge the lines because they were drawn along LDS ward boundaries. But Katie Wright of Better Boundaries says Utah's constitution mandates "all elections shall be free, and no power, civil or military, shall at any time interfere to prevent the free exercise of the right of suffrage." Even if it goes nowhere, a lawsuit will be fun to watch as legislators twist and turn. As the governor has said, they have a right to do what they want. But is what they want right?

Growing Pains

Winter has finally come to the slopes in however small doses of snow. And still there are hoards of people trying to navigate the Wasatch canyons, many only to be turned back for lack of parking. "The Wasatch Range is not big enough to accommodate more gondolas, more quads, more development, more people, without losing the specialness of the place. Does this mean everyone except the rich should just stay home?" writes Richard Markosian of Utah Stories. The answer is probably yes. His solution is an all-locals day up the canyons, but that probably wouldn't bring in the big bucks like the out-of-towners would. Our national parks have begun taking reservations, begging the question of why the resorts couldn't do the same thing.