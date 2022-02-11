Sign Me Up 

click to enlarge Benjamin Wood

The Utah State Capitol

CAPITOL HILL—The signature drives around Utah elections—for party primaries, initiatives, referenda and the like—could have lower hurdles to clear under two bills that earned committee approval at the state Legislature on Friday.

Members of the House Political Subdivisions Committee gave unanimous approval to HB218, which would launch the process of creating an electronic signature-gathering option for ballot campaigns. As described by its sponsor, South Jordan Republican Rep. Jordan Teuscher, the envisioned system would see voters able to read digital copies of the relevant—and legally required—campaign information before scanning their driver’s license or other formal ID to add their name to petition lists.

Teuscher said an electronic process would not only save the campaigns the effort of printing, collecting and transporting large amounts of petition documents, it would dramatically ease the burden of county election officials, as the ID scan would allow for secure verification and tabulation to occur in real time.

“If we can make that process more efficient—not necessarily easier to get the signatures, but just efficient on the back end—then we’re in a better state,” Teuscher said, noting that he does not personally support the signature route to a primary ballot or legislation by initiative.

And Weber County Clerk/Auditor Ricky Hatch—who heads the state’s county clerks association—emphasized that an electronic system would in no way compromise the security controls of Utah elections.

“In reality, a voter who is going to sign this initiative will have to provide the same level of information and the same level of verification would happen,” Hatch said.

But while the unanimously-recommended HB218 leaves the required number of signatures untouched, another bill lowering those thresholds for local county and city initiatives saw a split vote from the House Government Operations Committee. Its members voted 7-4 to advance HB185 to the full House for debate.

HB185 sponsor Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, noted that signature campaigns can face long odds in meeting signature requirements, particularly in less populated areas of the state. A little more than half of Utah voter records are publicly accessible to campaigns, he said, putting campaigns in a position of trying to identify and locate large numbers of active voters by using incomplete information.

“We’ve made it really hard and, I think, unacceptably hard,” Robertson said.

Several lawmakers asked Robertson if there was evidence to suggest that initiatives and referenda are unfairly falling short, as many have also successfully reached the ballot in recent years. Roberts said the data is unavailable and would be highly subjective in any case, as the success or failure of an initiative is influenced by factors like the status of the individuals supporting or opposing it and the relative controversy of the issue at hand.

“I’ve intentionally tried to keep a very moderate change here,” he said. “It’s a very moderate [decrease]—very toned, very incremental, which I think is the right way. We don’t want to make a huge swing here.”

During public comment, speakers raised the issue of land development, which has been the frequent target of several recent local referenda. Making it easier to block development, they said, would prevent the state from building the exact kind of high-density projects that it needs to address its affordable housing shortage.

Chris Gamvroulas, president of Ivory Development, said it’s appropriate for the bar to be high in situations where neighbors are seeking to impose their point of view on a private property owners (Ivory Homes lost a bruising referendum fight over a housing projects at the Cottonwood Mall site).

“Those thresholds should be high,” Gamvroulas said. “That should be hard.”

Roberts’ bill was nearly held in a committee—a vote to do so failed 5-6—which likely would have been the end of the proposal for the current legislative session. In his closing comments to the committee, he committee to working on new language before the vote on the House floor, including potentially adjusting or excluding referenda around land use and development.