Serving Time Café Closes

Serving Time Café (14072 Pony Express Rd.)—the cheekily-named roadside diner staffed by inmates from the Utah State Prison—closed its doors during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Department of Corrections has decided to permanently shutter the establishment. The decision was made due to ongoing safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, and thus far there are no plans to reopen in the future. Though it's easy to see the logic behind the decision to close the restaurant's doors, it's sad to know that one more resource for prison inmates to learn a marketable skill and earn a bit of money while serving their prison sentences is gone for good. Serving Time—and the people who kept it running—were unsung heroes of the criminal justice system, and its presence will be missed.

Elevo Closes

Porch (11274 Kestrel Rise Rd. G, South Jordan, 801-679-1066, porchutah.com) owner Jen Gilroy recently announced that Elevo (565 E. 2100 South), her most recent venture, will also be permanently closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During its run, Elevo specialized in small bites, pastries and wine, all of which was curated and cultivated by Gilroy's eclectic taste and attention to detail. Gilroy is also known for her work with Meditrina (which closed its doors in late 2019), and she's been a huge influence on Utah's restaurant scene. Those still hungry for Gilroy's particular flair for cooking and presentation can still check out Porch in the Daybreak area, which will continue to offer curbside pickup and delivery.

Kin Sen Opens

Amid these restaurant closures, we're happy to welcome Kin Sen Asian Noodle House (365 W. 400 South, 385-528-3939, kinsennoodlebar.com) to Salt Lake. From the looks of their menu, Kin Sen is shaping up to be a one-stop shop for all your Asian-inspired noodle needs. From Thai boat noodles and Vietnamese pho to ramen and yakisoba, this place should have you covered. It's the latest project of the team behind Salt Lake's successful Ekamai Thai restaurants, which have set the bar fairly high for this new venture. Personally, I'm excited to try the bamee shrimp wonton noodle soup—which pairs honey barbecue pork and shrimp wontons with Chinese noodles in a savory broth—and the pumpkin custard.

