Seasonal strains from the reigning Best of Utah cannabis pharmacy. 

Wholesome Co

For cannabis patients with a medical prescription, any number of qualifying conditions are likely to flare up during the stress of the holidays. We reached out to our friends at WholesomeCo Cannabis—recently voted the best cannabis pharmacy in Utah by City Weekly readers—for their suggestions on getting your body and mind safely through the season.

Lamb’s Bread Vape Cart

Description: Lamb’s Bread is of unknown genetic origin famously starting in Jamaica. This spicy herbal strain starts with a rush of energetic creativity, giving way to euphoric stress-relieving properties from CBG and Beta-Caryophyllene. Our pharmacist recommends it for chronic pain, anti-inflammatory, stress relief, nausea, daytime use.

Cereal Milk Vape Cart

Description:Cereal milk is a hybrid strain that is generally known to be a cross between Cookies, Cherry Pie and Snowman. It’s known for uplifting, calming, and stress-relieving effects. Its earthy, spicy, woody flavor notes are driven by the dominant terpenes Humulene and Beta-Caryophyllene. Our pharmacist recommends it for pain, anxiety, and PTSD. Great for daytime or nighttime use.

Emerald Flower

Description: Emerald Fire is a balanced hybrid strain that is known for its uplifting, relaxing, stress-relieving and calming effects. Limonene is the dominant terpene and Beta-Caryophyllene and Myrcene are secondary, which deliver pungent citrus, lemon and earthy flavors. Our pharmacist recommends it for pain, inflammation and anxiety.

Or Try This:

For another option, our friends at The Flower Shop—two locations in Logan and Ogden—recommend True North Organics Tinctures, which can be taken orally under the tongue or mixed into food and beverages. Here's what The Flower Shop says: "Tinctures kick in faster than most regular edibles and can be precisely dosed to meet each patient's unique needs. Aid a long night's rest with a deep Indica like 9lb Hammer, or wake the mind with a potent Sativa like Green Crack.