Seasonal Menu Changes at Arlo

Spring's arrival has inspired the team at Arlo (271 N. Center Street, 385-266-8845, arlorestaurant.com) to make some seasonal changes to their menu. Taking a cue from the transformation that is happening around us during the next few months, diners can expect to see vibrant seafood dishes that include arancini stuffed with prawns and house-made chorizo, sea bass with fennel and caramelized anise, and a take on fish & chips that could only come from the Arlo team. The highlight of this updated menu is the savory French toast served with melted cheese and greens—I love a good syrupy rendition of French toast, but I appreciate those willing to showcase its savory perks as well.

Easter Treats at Les Madeleines

If you act fast, you can still get some chocolate bunnies, hens, kitties and puppies from Les Madeleines (216 E. 500 South, 801-673-0789, lesmadeleines.com) for Easter. Each chocolate creature is pressed in-house, and they're adorable. If you're looking for something more akin to a May Queen's headdress, the pavlova is a festive arrangement of berries, mango, pineapple and pastry cream within a crisp meringue shell. It's best to preorder your goodies by April 1, but there's a chance you'll be able to snag some extras if you head in this weekend. Even if the place is sold out, there are still a zillion tasty options to satisfy your sweet tooth inside.

Papito Moe's Opens Second Location

Papito Moe's (1280 S. 300 West, 801-466-3190, papitomoes.com), one of Utah's finest Puerto Rican joints, has expanded to West Jordan. This second location (7786 S. 5600 West, Ste. 101, 385-529-5462) will be serving up the same plantain-centric eats we've grown to love from the downtown location. If you have yet to try mofongo, a delightfully starchy and flavorful heap of plantains served with garlic sauce and chicharron, you're missing out on one of the finest pieces of comfort food to grace the Wasatch Front. Papito Moe's also has snackable eats like empanadillas, which are fried turnovers stuffed with cheese, chicken or ground beef. Check it out, WJ.

