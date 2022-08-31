SCOTUS's New Direction 

click to enlarge

"If enough people say that democracy is too precious to just give up, then maybe the most hopeful scenarios can come to pass ... You know, I struggle to be optimistic, but sometimes the struggle doesn't quite make it. I mean, we're clearly heading to a cliff." (Laurence Tribe, Professor Emeritus, Harvard Law School, the oft-quoted go-to constitutional law authority who taught the likes of Obama, Cruz, and Garland)

I guess it's just not bad enough that wackos and conspiracists are undermining our democracy. We also face the horror of an unethical, highly politicized, prejudiced and tainted Supreme Court, one in which recently-appointed justices lied, with impunity, during their confirmation hearings—specifically about beliefs and behaviors that now threaten the long-honored legitimacy of that court.

I realize, of course, that all people, based on their knowledge and experience, do have prejudices. But SCOTUS justices are supposed to be beyond reproach. That means that they must put their personal beliefs aside, making decisions only on the basis of the Constitution and the law. Personal agendas are a no-no and swimming with the crocs in the D.C. swamp cannot be allowed.

As a brief refresher, please remember that Brett Kavanaugh was specifically asked about the Roe v. Wade decision and any prejudice he might have if an abortion rights case were to come before the court. He was very clear that he considered that 1973 decision to be "settled law," and that it should be honored as such.

The teary-eyed Brettie Boy—moaning about how he was being picked on—obviously didn't have the demeanor for a SCOTUS justice. And the horrifying rape accusation from his college days should have been his coup de grace.

Similarly Clarence Thomas—a man who came to his confirmation dragging a closet of skeletons behind—had been accused of harassment by a respectable woman who had nothing to gain by revealing the crime. Who lied? Anita Hill or Thomas?

One has to ask the question: How can a man who escaped prosecution for a despicable crime chime in on matters of criminal justice? Thomas is a man who never belonged on the court. On 48 Hours? Maybe. But not on SCOTUS.

And then there's Justice Amy Coney Barrett. She refused to be pinned down in her confirmation hearing, but she was, at best, misleading. Her response about Roe v. Wade: "(Some) cases are so well settled that no political actors and no people seriously push for their overruling it."

With a bit of imagination, you can see Barrett as one of Warren Jeffs' polygamous wives. Justice Barrett has much in common with the girl victims of "Uncle Warren." In a sense, the pastel prairie dresses and the long, thick braid—a sort of rudder for steering—would suit her well.

If you've seen the shocking Netflix documentary Keep Sweet, Pray, and Obey, you have a pretty good picture of the abuses that are bound to occur in a society that gives unquestioned power to its men.

Amy Coney Barrett is a former "handmaiden" of a Catholic-affiliated cult that mandates the total subservience of women to men. And, when men are given total dominion over women and girls, terrible things happen.

Sadly, any possibility of Justice Barrett fulfilling her duty as an impartial "juror" on our nation's highest court is short-circuited by her own, childhood brainwashing—and, particularly, the extreme teachings of her father, one of the founders of the Catholic affiliate sect People of Praise. The dominance of the male gender is irreparably engrained in Barrett's DNA. She was raised with that teaching, and now her SCOTUS opinions will be hopelessly compromised by the inevitable overlap and melding of church and state. She is a traitor to women.

Recent concurrence by these three justices has been responsible for tearing away our freedoms. Barrett, a bona fide religious crackpot, has helped ensure that all American women will have her fate, steered by long, thick braids by the physically stronger, meaner and possibly more-clueless sex. She sold out women and we can only guess what's next—all because she has an extreme religious agenda.

The premise that a SCOTUS decision should interfere in the matter of future life can easily metamorphose into the creation of laws that prohibit any form of contraception. Shocking.

This is certainly not the kind of democracy the Founding Fathers intended, and yet we now have a religious fanatic, an accused rapist, and an accused misogynist—all, incidentally, professional-quality prevaricators—sitting in our highest halls of justice. Religion and male domination cannot be allowed to derail the greatness of our democracy.

In the meantime, it seems that we're stuck with a lifetime of SCOTUS decisions, pronounced by religious zealots—one way or the highway—and the amoral men who are determined to take all personal volition from the women of our country. Without that, our country will continue to suffer, for decades, from Christian-Right extremism and the ram-it-home war against America's women.

Without question, justices' term limits and the matter of court-packing need to be addressed. SCOTUS was never intended to be the Taliban-style enforcer of misguided religious views, and it is insanity to allow the quirks of individual states to determine women's rights.

"Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." All Americans should repeat those words daily. We cannot allow fanatics and liars to determine our inalienable rights.

Remember, November is getting close. It's time for a solid majority of Americans to change the playing field. Without a strong turnout, our democracy really does hang in the balance.

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist, and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He lives in Riverton, Utah with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.