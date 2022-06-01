click to enlarge

Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Texas: On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old who had bought two assault rifles—used in the killings—only two days before, along with a substantial supply of ammo.

Once again, decent Americans are screaming for gun laws. But prominent Republicans are claiming that this is just another exploitation of circumstance—led by the liberal Democrat left—to attack the Republican Right. Twenty-one people died, and the so-called-Christian Right Republicans have to make this a political matter?

I wanted to get a more personal perspective, so I thought about hopping on a plane to Texas, to interview Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz. The three of would sit down in Abbott's office, and here's what I imagine would be said.

Robinson: Some people shake their heads and ask "Why?" every time there's another mass shooting at a neighborhood school. People across the nation are angry about the absence of gun control, Gov. Abbott. What's your take?

Abbott: I'm going to explain it to you so there won't be any question. Hopefully, you'll leave Texas with a better understanding of our views on proposed gun control legislation. The reality is this: School shootings are all part of God's plan. ( It was He who left the outside doors of the school unlocked—using one of his handmaidens—and declined to have an armed resource officer on duty to end the carnage before it began.)I know it's easy for outsiders to be critical, particularly those who view mass shooting events as unfortunate tragedies. But we must remember that I, and the other fine Christians who lead this state, were, just like Trump, elected to do God's work. Ted and I aren't here by accident; we're deeply committed to serving our Master.

And, I might add, I faithfully place a generous offering of dark money on the collection plate each Sunday and, despite my own wealth and fame, I seek to be an example of goodness and humility. Yes, at times, I even wear my Brooks Brothers or Armani Brand sack-cloth and ashes to demonstrate my humility and faith.

Robinson: Governor, I can see that you're very proud. Few attain such a high level of humility. But I think we're getting off the subject. I'd like to hear what you plan to do to stem this rising trend of school shootings. Please tell me your view.

Sen. Cruz: Let me comment on that: I want you to understand that everything we do here in Texas is a manifestation of our Christian faith and goodness. Let's talk about the grievous sin of abortion.

Robinson: If you can, Sen. Cruz, please, let's stick to the matter of gun control.

Sen. Cruz: It's not quite that simple, because all these Christian Right Republican agendas dovetail together. They aren't actually separate issues. Christians are fully committed to making sure women aren't given the choice to terminate precious lives. After all, without all those extra, unwanted babies, how can we have enough kids to replace the ones that will die in future school shootings? It makes perfect sense.

Robinson (gasping): Did you really just say that?Gov. Abbott: I'll field that one. Let's face it, the scriptures are very clear on that. The Savior said it Himself: "Suffer the little children to come unto me." Well, Texas is certainly doing its part; We just sent nineteen more to Jesus. Good job, Lone Star State.

Sen. Cruz: I'd like to chime in on that: When you refuse women the right to choose, and you make sure that kids are allowed to run around with assault rifles, you're only doing God's will. (I have it, on good authority, that God Himself owns several Colt AR15s and an AK47—although sure, he's historically preferred pestilence, famine and tsunamis over the messiness of mass shootings, but that's because He's a bit squeamish.)

And the NRA. Sure, it's LaPierre who officially holds the reins, but God is the real CEO. God takes the Constitution—which, by the way, He wrote—very seriously. He's going to make sure that Americans have guns, so they can fight off their government, should that become necessary. The Second Amendment is a God-given right. It's OK to pry children's lives from their grieving parents, but the guns won't be released from our fingers until life is over.

Gov. Abbott: Great response, Ted. I couldn't have said it better.

Robinson: I don't see how you can make gun control about your religion or your political party.

Gov. Abbott: It is spoken, that "righteousness is its own reward," so I'm smiling today. I am sad for the families that saw those deaths as a loss, but the truth is, that another 19 kids have gone on to claim their heavenly reward, and Ted and I will someday be there with them, sitting on the right-hand of God. After all, anything that stands in the way of God's plan is a terrible sin. Restrictive gun laws are a tool of the devil, and it's high-time for America to decide just whom it's going to serve.

If you are one of these people that think Christians and Republicans should oppose gun control, think again. These deluded people will say that gun laws would not have prevented the Uvalde tragedy. But what happened in Scotland and New Zealand says it all; they passed strong gun control legislation—in the wakes of their own mass shootings—and they've been free of such horrors ever since.

End the carnage. Grab your senators and congressmen by the neck and insist on laws to protect America against these senseless, all-too-predictable tragedies. Gun control is not a tool of the devil, but the people who oppose proper gun legislation will have to answer for their sins.

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist, and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He lives in Riverton, Utah with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.