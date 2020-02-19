click to enlarge

Say Hello to Root'd

Cottonwood Heights recently welcomed Root'd (2577 E. Bengal Blvd., 801-878-9233, rootdcafe.com) into its loving embrace earlier this month, and I think this will be a match made in heaven. Root'd has been teasing Instagrammers with pics of huevos rancheros and French toast leading up to its opening, and the general consensus is that the folks of Cottonwood Heights are glad to have this cozy, community-centric café within their boundaries. From the looks of things, Root'd will be catnip for the brunch crowd as coffee, pastries and even a few cocktails start making the rounds.

Mardi Gras at Stanza

It's a little-known fact that Stanza Italian Bistro's executive chef Jonathan LeBlanc hails from the Deep South, which is why he's opted to turn Stanza (454 E. 300 South, 801-746-4441, stanzaslc.com) into a Mardi Gras destination on Feb. 25 and 27. LeBlanc's Mardi Gras menu will be heavily influenced by Cajun and Creole cooking and will feature New Orleans barbecue shrimp, gulf seafood gumbo and red fish Pontchartrain. The meal costs $60 with an optional $30 drink pairing. Events like these tend to fill up quickly, so those interested will want to call ahead for a reservation.

Dolfo Winemaker Dinner

Fat Tuesday will also be the backdrop for a dinner and wine pairing at Carmine's Italian Restaurant (2477 E. Fort Union Blvd., 801-948-4468, carmines.restaurant). Marko Skocaj, winemaker and owner of the Dolfo Family Estate Winery in Slovenia, will be on hand to pair some of his family's wine with a three-course meal prepared by Chef Carmine. Diners can expect prosciutto with melon, rigatoni with zucchini and bacon, ribeye steak and a chocolate mousse cake for dessert. The event takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. and tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Quote of the Week: "Let the good times roll."

—Traditional

