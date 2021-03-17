click to enlarge

SanFran Burrito N Fryz Opens

I can't get enough of bonkers fusion menus, and it looks like this new restaurant in Salt Lake's Chinatown market area of Winslow Park (3390 S. State Street, Ste. 35, 801-419-0227, sanfran-burrito-n-fryz.business.site) is after my heart. In addition to items like kimchi burritos and rice bowls, Sanfran is also making burgers, yakisoba noodles and ramen. It's hard to think of a menu that has more international comfort food items, and it will be interesting to see where Sanfran's strengths lie. I for one am looking forward to getting a California burrito and a bowl of ramen. Will I dunk the burrito in ramen broth? I'll know when the time comes.

Raising Cane's Breaks Ground

Utah's fried chicken and chicken finger market continues to garner national attention, as Raising Cane's breaks ground on its first Utah location in South Jordan (11400 S. Bangerter Highway). Raising Cane's was founded in Baton Rouge, La., back in 1996, and has spread steadily across the country with more than 540 restaurants in 29 states. Their menu is focused on fried chicken fingers, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and thick slices of Texas toast. Raising Cane's also has plans to open at least four more locations throughout Utah in the near future. This national chain is coming up against some stiff fried chicken competition, so we'll see how it stacks up when it opens this summer.

Seemore Meats and Veggies at Harmon's

Harmon's (harmonsgrocery.com) has started carrying sausages from Seemore Meats & Veggies (eatseemore.com), a craft sausage company founded by fourth-generation butcher Cara Nicoletti. The goal of Seemore Meats & Veggies is to incorporate more veggies into their sausages, with flavors like La Dolce Beet-a made with fresh beets, garlic and fennel, and loaded baked potato with taters, cheddar cheese and bacon bits. I've always felt that sausage has lots of whole meal potential, so adding more veggies to the mix only serves to validate that idea. Looking forward to checking these out next time I'm at Harmon's.

Quote of the Week: "Food is not rational. Food is culture, habit, craving and identity." Jonathan Safran Foer