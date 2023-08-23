Salt Lake's west-siders are fighting for their lives 

click to enlarge

Florida Men

No matter what Gov. Ron DeSantis says, Utah does not have Florida-envy—yet. Yes, Gov. Spencer Cox signed a $42 million "school choice" law, but it is hardly like Florida's Prager-U model. In fact, Utah's voucher law is largely untested and an early website confused parents into thinking they were pre-applying for the program. Not even close, since they don't even have a program manager. So what is Utah missing that Florida has? They will be missing Florida's "free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media and education," as NPR reports. And of course, kids can see a video about the "morality of conquest." But they may not be able to use certain pronouns or nicknames. School choice in Utah will no doubt be different, if only because of the large number of home-schoolers and polygamist communities.

Make the West the Best

Salt Lake County's west side has long been neglected, but two Salt Lake City Council members say they are determined to change that. While those council members say citizens came to meetings "in droves," The Salt Lake Tribune and KUER 90.1 spoke to west-siders about the barriers to interaction with officeholders. Time, communication breakdowns and the culture war are just a few reasons. West-siders have generally been ignored about clean-air concerns. The Utah inland port and Interstate 15 expansion both are going ahead despite unhealthy pollution levels. West-side parents now are fighting to maintain schools targeted for closure. "The air we breathe is not equal, and it never has been," says Rep. Angela Romero, D-SLC. Councilwoman Victoria Petro urges constituents to show up if they want change. Despite the political walls, more are doing just that.

Cold Medicine

It's adorable how Utahns disdain Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for high drug prices. He was the "Medicare for All" guy, although Republicans see it as socialism at work. Earlier this year, Sanders and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, reintroduced legislation to halve prescription costs under Medicare. And yet, Republicans continue to hail the free market and stand behind Big Pharma. They are delighted that Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee introduced the Biosimilar Red Tape Elimination Act because the FDA is standing in the way of manufacturers who want to produce biosimilar insulins. This, although the FDA has approved some biosimilar drugs. The solution is not an easy one, unless you plan to move to Canada. In the meantime, partisan cheap shots are just that—cheap: "Hopefully, more lawmakers are starting to understand they can't cede health care policy to Democrats like Bernie Sanders, whose goal is to implement socialized medicine," former New York Rep. Ann Marie Buerkle said in the Deseret News.