Salt Lake County Republicans are proud of the party's past, but what have they done for you lately? 

click to enlarge

What About Now?

The truth hurts, but it also heals—at least that's how the saying goes. It was heartening, then, to hear the Salt Lake County Republican Party speak out about the horrors of slavery. "So proud that the Republican Party was formed to fight this evil and has never waivered," the party tweeted (or "X'd," if that's what we do now?). They did it in typical GOP fashion—grounding themselves in a past that no longer exists. "The problem is that the Republicans and the politics of 1860 bear almost zero resemblance to the Republicans of today," a 2020 CNN reporter wrote. The Republicans of the Lincoln era abolished slavery and gave freed slaves the right to vote. Today, Southern Republicans—Alabama, for instance—make it harder for Blacks to vote and were not exactly leaders in the Civil Rights movement. Just ask Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who thinks slavery was a pretty great opportunity for the enslaved.

Land Grabs

From Obama to Trump to Biden, national monuments have bounced back and forth in a political game of Wilderness Bingo. Now the cards have flipped back to Democratic protectionism, and Utah is not happy. Indeed, the state is inhibited by the fact that nearly 65% of the state is federal land. But much of that land is uninhabitable, while still a precious and unreachable commodity for the extractive industries. Now a Utah federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from the state and Kane and Garfield counties. It's all about the Antiquities Act and whether it gives presidents authority to name and protect new monuments over state's objections. So, for now, Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante are safe from human tinkering. But of course, the U.S. Supreme Court is in the headlights.

Runaway Train

Speaking of extractive industry, "the Uinta Basin Railway would let producers, currently limited to tanker trucks, ship an additional 350,000 barrels of crude daily on trains up to 2 miles long," the AP reports. While the country still needs fossil fuels, transporting crude oil on the rail line would be expedient but environmentally risky, at best. The rail line abuts the Colorado River and a derailment would be catastrophic. So far, trucking crude has been difficult and labor intensive, and Utah is investing billions with oil and gas companies to get an 88-mile line through tribal and national forest land. At this point, the rail line has gained some important approvals even though there are still bureaucratic hoops to hurdle. It's unclear how President Biden will be able to stop it, or even if he would spend the political capital necessary.