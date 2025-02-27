Salt Lake City would have to justify its street safety decisions under new version of SB195 

click to enlarge Benjamin Wood

A work crew power-washes a new roundabout on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Feb. 26. SB195 would block Salt Lake City from constructing any new street safety improvements.

CAPITOL HILL—Salt Lake City would be able to start its next round of street improvement work, but other projects on the horizon would be subject to new levels of state scrutiny under the latest version of legislation scheduled for committee debate on Thursday.

Roughly two hours before he is set to appear before the House Transportation Committee, Taylorsville Republican Sen. Wayne Harper released the latest tweaks to his bill, SB195, which currently imposes a 1-year moratorium on any and all street safety initiatives in Salt Lake City, including neighborhood stop signs or new crosswalks for schools.

His bill caught many Salt Lake stakeholders by surprise, including members of the Senate Minority Caucus, who initially voted in favor of SB195 before discovering the extent of undisclosed amendments slipped in by Harper during floor debate and moving for their votes to be changed to the negative. After passing the Senate, Harper and city representatives engaged in a series of closed-door debates on changes to the bill.

The new version of the bill would apply only to work on "collector" and "arterial" roads—legal distinctions that generally exclude small neighborhood streets but include the entirety of the greater downtown area—and projects advertised before March 7 would be allowed to continue. That provision would appear to allow work to begin on the 400 South Viaduct Trail and 300 West bikeway, which will see barrier-protected cycling facilities added within the existing footprints of those roadways.

"A new version of S.B. 195 will clarify the pause will only apply to new permanent projects and not temporary projects," Harper said in a prepared statement. "Utah Department of Transportation, in coordination with Salt Lake City and other stakeholders, will review all proposed highway mobility programs before authorizing any new projects. A comprehensive mobility study will be conducted to identify the impacts on state highways, collectors and arterial roads. This plan covers the area from 2100 South to 600 North to I-15 to Foothill."

The legislation codifies a number of false, yet persistent, misconceptions about urban mobility. While Salt Lake City has reconfigured a number of its streets in recent years—in some cases removing or repurposing redundant vehicle lanes—those projects are proven to improve traffic flow while also improving safety for all road users. But drivers, annoyed by construction delays and the perceived loss of lane space, struggle to think in terms of a holistic transportation system and assume that traffic calming and other street improvements must be contributing to higher traffic congestion, despite all evidence to the contrary.

The data is also clear that roads owned and managed by UDOT—surface highways like State Street, Redwood Road and 700 East—are far more prone to collisions that result in death and injury than local city streets, even when compared against larger Salt Lake City-controlled streets with multiple lanes and highway-style traffic, but where traffic calming features are present.

Under the new version of SB195, Salt Lake City would be compelled to exhaustively justify every decision made on its streets since 2015 or planned to be made before 2035, compiling a report for UDOT and other state leaders to either sign off on or reject the city's plans for its own street grid.

“The goal is to assess travel efficiency, optimize travel times, ensure safety and reduce congestion to ensure that future infrastructure changes are both effective and sustainable," Harper said. "The study will guide decision-making, addressing the needs of the state’s capital city while minimizing disruptions during the improvement phase.”

Representatives for Salt Lake City and the Utah Transit Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment. This report will be updated following Thursday's meeting of the House Transportation Committee, scheduled for 4 p.m.