Salt Lake City to host Independence Day and Pioneer Day drone shows in lieu of fireworks 

Canyons Resort

A fleet of drones create the image of an American Flag during a show at Canyons Resort.

Salt Lake City's traditional summer holiday fireworks will be replaced with drone shows this year, Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Tuesday.

The drone shows will be held at Jordan Park on Saturday, July 1 and at Liberty Park on July 24 in celebration of Independence Day and Pioneer Day, respectively. Both shows are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m., though hours of additional public programming precede both events.

“As temperatures rise and fire danger increases, we must be conscientious of both our air quality and the potential for wildfires,” Mendenhall said in a prepared statement. “The summer holiday shows are a mainstay for Salt Lakers and we’re excited about adapting to new technology, which will provide a safe alternative for our residents and visitors.”

Salt Lake City's move to a less-combustive form of patriotic entertainment follows years of heightened environmental risk around the use of fireworks. State law prohibits cities from banning the private use of fireworks by residents, but publicly-sponsored displays have come under increasing scrutiny.

A drone show was held downtown in November as part of the Utah Arts Alliance's ILLUMINATE Festival. July's events will be the first of their kind formally hosted by the city.

Both drone shows are free, all-ages and open to the public. Information released by the city encourages attendees to bring their own food and beverages "to enhance their experience and contribute to a sustainable event."

"Join us as we embrace the future of celebration and witness the magic of our first-ever drone shows," the city announcement continues. "Spread the word, invite your friends, and be a part of this historic moment Salt Lake City."