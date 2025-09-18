Salt Lake City school board seeks parent and student feedback on changes to graduation requirements. 

Wikicommons

West High School in Salt Lake City

Members of the Salt Lake City Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve a survey—to be sent to parents and students in the coming weeks—seeking input on how to encourage students to register for more course credits. The board also discussed the progress of construction at school rebuild projects throughout the district and recognized Hispanic Heritage Month.

Extra Credits

Tiffany Hall, the district’s executive director of Teaching and Learning, emphasized to board members the importance of revisiting Salt Lake City School District’s graduation requirements.

“Right now, we require 24 credits for students to graduate,” Hall said. “Yet in our schools, students can earn 8 credits a year, which would total 32 credits over four years.”

Over the last few months, Hall and members of the board have been developing proposed changes to graduation requirements aimed at getting students to take full advantage of the credit hours and class options they have access to.

“Last year, 80% of our seniors had less than a full schedule,” Hall explained. “They missed learning opportunities, including opportunities to earn college credit and stackable credit.”

To address this, the board and Hall have come up with several potential options. One route could increase the graduation credit requirement from 24 to 27, adding a requirement for three additional elective credits.

Another option would create a “Diploma of Distinction” alongside the standard diploma. This diploma would require students to complete either 28 or 29 credits. The board is also considering whether to just keep the standard 24-credit requirement and not change anything.

To gather feedback on these proposals, surveys will be sent to parents and students enrolled in the district’s middle and high schools. Parents will receive a survey link on September 19, and students will be able to access the survey through their Canvas portal starting September 22. Both surveys will remain open until September 29. “We will have everything analyzed and brought back to you on October 7,” Hall assured board members.

School Rebuilds

After the approval of a bond in 2024, several school district construction projects are scheduled to move forward, including plans to fully rebuild West High and Highland High schools. Both projects are expected to break ground in the spring of 2026. The timeline has raised concerns from the community about facilities being available for school athletic teams.

“Work is underway on the temporary fields for West High School” Isaac Astill, executive director of Auxiliary Services, told the board. “Highland’s fields are expected to happen next year.”

Astill assured that these concerns of the community are being heard and dealt with.

“With the high school rebuilds and community input we’ve received recently, we want you to be aware we are setting up meetings with the city and other elected officials to talk about those concerns,” he said. “We do appreciate the input, and we will do everything we can to accommodate as much as possible.”

Members of the public with questions or concerns regarding the rebuilds are encouraged to visit the Bond Updates and Construction Projects page at slcschools.org. This page includes detailed information on the bond, the Highland and West High School rebuilds, the East High Field House, sustainability initiatives, the construction of athletic fields and information on other current construction projects happening in the district. Questions can also be directed to questions@slcschools.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage month, students from Northwest Middle School presented a Folklórico dance during the school board meeting. Folkórico dance is a traditional Mexican dance style that showcases folk traditions passed down through generations.

Northwest Middle’s Folkórico dance group was formed in 2022. The dance performed Tuesday was choreographed by a former student and was performed by six current students.

Board President Nate Salazar expressed his appreciation for the performance.

“It’s always great to have our students and their talents here, and for them to share their heritage with us,” he said.