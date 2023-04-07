Salt Lake City is trading two car lanes downtown for a block-long pocket park in crucial test for the "Green Loop" project 

click to enlarge Salt Lake City

A map of the proposed Green Loop shows the 5.5 mile route for a linear park around downtown Salt Lake City.

Between May and June, Salt Lake City residents and guests will see a pop-up park created downtown, including greenspace with nearly 200 trees and temporary installations for musical performances, beer gardens, food trucks and more.

If successful, the project could be the first segment in a planned 5.5-mile "Green Loop" around the city's central business districts, which would trade excess—and dangerous—car lanes for a linear park encircling downtown in safe, slow-speed corridors.

In a prepared statement, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the test site—to be built on 200 East between 300 South and 400 South—will allow residents to "sample" a greener vision for the traditionally car-dominated street grid.

"I invite residents and businesses to experience this unique event and help us dream up a bold, permanent design for the future,” Mendenhall said.

Plans for a pop-up park on 200 East call for nearly 200 trees and a public plaza in place of two car lanes.

Large soil bags for 190 trees will be deposited for a pocket park running down the center of 200 East, which will preserve vehicle travel and delivery access on the remaining outside lanes. The pop-up will also feature a plaza with seating, badminton/pickleball courts and weekend community activation, according to a city press release.

The Green Loop was originally proposed by the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce and has sat dormant in city plans for years. Proponents suggest it will bolster the city's urban forest, helping to reduce air pollution and heat-island effects, as well as improving stormwater filtration and habitat for birds and pollinators while connecting many of the city's cycling and walking paths. It also builds on the temporary experimentation conducted on Main Street over the last few summers, which saw vehicle lanes closed on weekends to accommodate sidewalk dining, street performances, transit prioritization and pedestrian walkability.

“Community feedback on the demonstration project will go hand-in-hand with our consultants starting design for 200 East,” said Nancy Monteith, Salt Lake City’s senior landscape architect.

Current plans released by the city call for the Green Loop to run east along 900 South, north along 200 East, west along North and South Temples and south along 500 west, with the 500 South and 600 South freeway ramps being rehabilitated as "Grand Boulevards" with green medians and safer crossings at intersections. The southern arm of the loop has been partially built in the form of the 9-Line trail, though much of the "green" elements of that street rebuild have yet to take shape.

“The streets on the Green Loop have been selected partly for their lower traffic volumes relative to their current width,” said Jon Larsen, Salt Lake City’s Director of Transportation. “These are streets where we believe the downtown forest can be prioritized, while maintaining access for local residents, businesses and deliveries.”

Set up for the pop-up park will begin on April 17, with the space formally opening on May 1 and scheduled to close on June 11. The city has also yet to confirm whether the Open Streets on Main project will continue this year.

For more information visit slc.gov/greenloop.