Salt Lake City Council names March 31 Transgender Day of Visibility and expands the Yalecrest Historic District. 

The Salt Lake City Council convened on the evening of March 26 to declare March 31 as International Transgender Day of Visibility in Salt Lake. The Council also passed an ordinance to establish the Yalecrest-Princeton Historic District and authorized the Salt Lake County Housing Authority to work within Salt Lake.

Day of Visibility

The Council, alongside Mayor Mendenhall, passed a joint ceremonial resolution recognizing March 31, 2024, as International Transgender Day of Visibility in Salt Lake.

“Amidst recent legislative efforts across the nation and Utah targeting transgender youth, and the heartbreaking loss of individuals such as Nex Benedict, it is imperative that Salt Lake City stand in solidarity with the transgender community,” Councilmember Chris Wharton read from the resolution, referring to a nonbinary Oklahoma teen who recently died after an assault at their high school.

Jacey Thornton, executive director of Project Rainbow, accepted the resolution alongside other members of Project Rainbow.

“Thank you so much for this resolution,” Thornton said to the Council. “I appreciate the efforts that have been made over the years to stand behind trans people.” Councilmember Wharton took a moment of personal privilege to speak after the resolution was accepted.

“Even in spite of the other issues that have happened in our state and nationally, I hope that you know that Salt Lake City strives to be a place that is welcoming for you and that celebrates you,” Wharton said.

Historic District Expansion

The Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance that would apply the Historic Overlay District zone to homes on Princeton Avenue after holding a public hearing on the proposal.

Several Princeton Avenue residents spoke in support of the proposal, citing how historic districts promote sustainability and preserve stories—not just structures.

"Historic structures throughout our city inspire conversations and introspection about community values, change and opportunities to build upon the foundations which others have left,” Jessica Guynn said.

After the public hearing closed, the Council voted to adopt the ordinance. Councilmember Dan Dugan then took a moment of privilege to thank community residents for their engagement in this project and commended their work to spread awareness for the value of historical preservation.

The vote was the second expansion of the Yalecrest Historic District in March, with the Council voting unanimously earlier this month to add Laird Heights to the East Bench areas under development restrictions.

County Housing Authority

The Council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution declaring a need for the Salt Lake County Housing Authority to exercise power within Salt Lake City Boundaries. By adopting this resolution, the County Housing Authority—operating as Housing Connect—will be able to develop low-income housing at 44 North 1000 West and 48 North 1000 West in partnership with First Step House.

The development will consist of 67 one- and two-bedroom apartments. These apartments will be affordable to tenants earning 25% to 35% of the area median income.

Comments Policy

The meeting Tuesday night was also the first City Council meeting conducted in its entirety under a new general comment policy.

At their meeting on March 5, the Council voted to amend their public comment policy to limit general comment to one hour. Later that same evening, Councilmember Wharton requested security to clear the meeting room and he removed the general comment period from the night’s agenda. This action was taken after Wharton struggled to resume the Council meeting over a constituent reading a poem aloud.

Just nine people spoke during the general comments portion of Tuesday's meeting, a stark contrast to the dozens of constituents that had been regularly attending City Council meetings since December to request the Council pass a Gaza ceasefire resolution. Eight of those who spoke reiterated this request and criticized the Council’s actions at the March 5 meeting.

“I am at a bit of a loss after your response to our weeks of commenting [at the] last City Council meeting,” Stuart Robinson said. “You act as though you have no power, and yet as soon as your lives are disrupted in the slightest bit, you limit the power that we have.”