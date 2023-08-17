Salt Lake City Council approves $40 million in street and park improvement projects 

Wikicommons

Highlights from the Aug. 15, 2023 meeting of the Salt Lake City Council

The Salt Lake City Council convened on the evening of Aug. 15., approving funding for several Capital Improvement Program (CIP) projects and adopting new visual clearance regulations. The evening’s business was formally split between two back-to-back meetings, with the second held to conduct a Truth in Taxation hearing for a proposed judgment levy on property taxes.

Improvement Funding

In a unanimous decision, the Council voted to fund 26 projects that were submitted through the Capital Improvement Program, or CIP. This program allows citizens, organizations and city departments to submit project proposals to improve public property. The total funding of these projects amounts to roughly $40 million.

Jefferson Park Improvements was one of the projects that received funding, which will add lighting, garbage cans, benches and a walking path along the perimeter of the park located in the Ballpark Neighborhood. The park is “an under-resourced jewel in the Ballpark Neighborhood,” according to the project’s proposal, and the improvements aim to remedy a lack of proper maintenance in Jefferson Park.

Other funded projects include the Fairpark Roundabout Construction, which will add a roundabout to the intersection of 1000 West and 500 North, the Poplar Grove Park Basketball Court, which will reconstruct and beautify the park’s existing basketball court, and Complete Streets: 2100 South, which will add elements like pedestrian crossings and bikeways to 2100 South with supplemented funding from Streets Bond Funding.

In addition to the 26 projects funded per the recommendations of Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the Council identified seven additional high-priority projects that were given $1.2 million in funding. The additional projects’ funding is from the General Fund and Funding Our Future bond, which was allocated in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

These seven projects were identified as traffic-calming projects by the council. The Council approved one traffic calming project per City Council district. These projects will primarily add safety features for pedestrians and cyclists. Two of these projects focus on improvements and accommodations in Ensign Peak Park and Richmond Park.

Truth in Taxation

The City Council held a limited formal meeting to conduct a Truth in Taxation hearing. The Council, under state law, must conduct these hearings if the city raises property taxes, establishes a property tax stabilization or enacts a judgment levy.

“This process is required by law for this fiscal year because the budgets for the city and the library, adopted by the Council in June, both included judgment levies,” Ben Luedtke, council staff policy analyst, explained.

A judgment levy is a one-time property tax increase that applies for only one year. These levies are enacted to compensate for a shortfall in property tax revenue, usually due to successful property tax appeals.

After receiving the first public comment of the hearing, which conveyed confusion as to why property taxes were being increased, the Council suspended the rules of public hearing to clarify what the levy means.

“We have to find a way to make up for that lost revenue because it’s already been spent, been budgeted,” Councilmember Chris Wharton said.

The city needs to receive $1,498,935 in property tax revenue to refund this shortfall. The tax increase on a $576,000 residence will be $11.72 and the tax increase on a $576,000 business will be $21.31 for one year, according to a city notice. After closing the public hearing, the Council voted unanimously to adopt the judgment levy.

Police Department Grant

The Council voted to adopt an amendment to the Sight Distance Triangle Text Amendment code during the formal council meeting. The amendment expanded visual clearance regulations to include intersections between alleys and streets and alleys and sidewalks. The code’s regulations only applied to streets, alleys and driveway intersections before the amendment was adopted.

The Council also accepted public comment on a grant application from the Salt Lake Police Department to the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, or ICAC. The grant would fund police overtime, police training and forensic computers should it be awarded.

Citizen Bernie Hart discussed the grant application during the general comments portion of the meeting and expressed concern over funding projects without oversight to ensure that they lead to change.

“We seem to have some of the same problems over and over again and I believe that’s because of a lack of oversight,” Hart said. “When we fund something we should expect some results, different results, but we don’t have a way of monitoring the results.”

The Council deferred action on this application to a future date.

