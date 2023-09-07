Salt Lake City Council bans drive-thrus in Sugar House, tees up Fleet Block and Northpointe rezones 

wikicommons

Highlights from the Sep. 5, 2023, meeting of the Salt Lake City Council.

The Salt Lake City Council convened on the evening of September 5 to hear public comment on a number of issues—including a rezone of the Fleet Block and the Northpoint neighborhood for potential developments—as well as take action on ordinances pertaining to recognizing September as National Suicide Prevention Month and a unanimous vote to ban the construction of new drive-thrus in the core of Sugar House.

Fleet Block Rezoning

Several comments were heard on a proposal to create a new zoning district around the Fleet Block, a city-owned property that was previously used for fleet storage and maintenance, located between 800 and 900 South and 300 and 400 West.

In recent years, the dormant Fleet Block became the home of a spontaneous community mural of police brutality victims, with a series of portraits painted on the exterior panels of industrial buildings lining 300 West.

By creating a new zoning district, the city aims to transition the space away from its current industrial posture and create a mixed-use space for the growing Granary and Central 9th neighborhoods, complete with residential and commercial units, walkable connections and greenspace.

Several members of the public expressed concern with the project.

“We’re just disappointed that the efforts of the city have been to white-wash the existence and the meaning behind the murals as they do this redevelopment,” Tiffany James told the Council. Her son, Zane James—who was killed by police in 2018—is memorialized in the Fleet Block mural.

Some critics suggested that the development plans lack a “city center,” something that has been requested by families of the murals’ honorees.

“You do not care for the people of Salt Lake, nor for the marginalized families, and it shows,” commenter Kara Cope said. “So please reach into your tiny little plastic hearts and think about what’s best for the community.”

The Council voted to defer action on the proposal to a future meeting. After the public hearing ended, Councilmember Alejandro Puy requested a point of privilege to respond to criticisms the Council received in the public hearing.

“We have, still, lots to learn, we all still have lots to evolve,” Puy said. “This city, while we’re not perfect, is listening.

Northpoint Development

More than 20 residents lined up to express concerns over a plan to develop land located between the Salt Lake City International Airport and the northern boundary of Salt Lake City.

The plan aims to guide future development in the west-side area by identifying where public infrastructure is deficient and what transportation options are available today and necessary in the future.

Additionally, the plan hopes to limit the environmental impact that unplanned development could cause, and to identify how to minimize pollution as the area—near the state-backed Utah Inland Port—continues to grow.

Before comments began, Councilmember Victoria Petro requested a point of privilege to clarify the city’s plans, including a motion raised during a prior work session to zone eligible Northpoint land as “Agricultural,” or AG, and the perception among critics that the area is set to be filled with warehouse spaces.

“As we ask for AG, what would happen is we would give the Planning Department more time to come up with a [new zoning category] that actually reflects what we want to see out there,” Petro said, “which would not be warehouses, but would be some sort of flex space.”

As defined by the city, the purpose of an Agricultural District is “to preserve and protect agricultural uses in suitable portions of Salt Lake City until these lands can be developed for the most appropriate use.”

Commenters still had many concerns with the Northpoint Plan. The harmful impacts on the already shrinking Great Salt Lake and the additional pollution the project could cause were spoken about in length throughout the run of general comments.

“The Northpoint Master Plan, if done incorrectly, will be opening the door and welcoming in further demise of the lake by industrializing and paving over more and more of its wetlands,” Brian Moench, of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, said.

Drive-Thrus Banned

The Council voted to pass an ordinance banning all future drive-thrus in the Sugar House Business District. This ban will include new pharmacy and bank drive-thrus.

“Thank you to the Sugar House constituents who showed up, and particularly the one that pointed out to us, as we were wrestling with banks and pharmacies, that if you have a car, driving outside of the bounds of the Business District is not difficult for you,” Councilmember Petro said after the vote passed.

Suicide Prevention

Additionally, the Council voted to recognize September 2023 as National Suicide Prevention Month in Salt Lake City. Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death among adults in Utah, according to a statement made by Council chairperson Darin Mano, and the leading cause of death for 10 to 24-year-old Utahns.

“Suicide is a profound and complex public health issue that has, unfortunately, touched many of our lives,” said Alisa Burman, Salt Lake County suicide prevention coordinator. “Just like with any other health concern, it’s important to educate ourselves about it.”

Councilmember Ana Valdemoros reminded the public of resources available to Salt Lake City residents, like the chat line citizens can reach by calling 801-799-3000, a local counterpart to the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

