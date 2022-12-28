Salt Lake City area New Year's Eve activities 

David Newkirk

After a couple of particularly weird years, 2022 felt ... normal-er? Normal-ish? There was no question most people were happy to kick 2020 and 2021 in the ass on the way out the door, and certainly plenty of folks will still feel that way about the year we're now wrapping up. But some might be feeling at least a bit more celebratory. And while there is still plenty of cause for being cautious about group gatherings in the middle of the COVID/RSV/seasonal flu maelstrom, it feels like we have at least a better sense of how to do these things sensibly.

So if you're feeling like welcoming in 2023 in Utah with enthusiasm and a larger-scale party, you have options. Here are a few of the options available to you for this New Year's Eve weekend.

The Gateway "Last Hurrah": Downtown's big bash kicks off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 at The Gateway (400 W. 200 South), with two stages featuring live performances—including DJ Jared, future.exboyfriend and The Moss on the Olympic Plaza main stage—and karaoke. Buskers at the venue will provide additional musical entertainment, while pop-up serving locations will offer both adult drinks and hot chocolate for revelers. Anyone looking to get out of the cold will have plenty of options, as many Gateway merchants will be open for extended hours, and plenty of restaurants will provide dining choices. It will all wrap up with a big fireworks display at midnight—and it's all free to the public. The Gateway is conveniently located along the Blue Trax line, so neither weather nor the effects of bending an elbow should keep you away. Visit atthegateway.com for additional event information.

New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball: The Marriott Salt Lake City at City Creek (75 S. West Temple) brings in 2023 with a festive occasion with formal or cocktail attire required. Tickets are $60 - $150, and include entertainment from DJ Stario, food, live roaming masked entertainers, photo booth, raffles and door prizes, plus a "best mask" contact. At midnight, it all culminates with a balloon drop to ring in the new year. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m.; visit lefleauentertainment.com for tickets and additional event information.

The Leonardo "Now or Never" New Year's Eve Party: Sticking to the downtown area, The Leonardo (209 E. 500 South) hosts indoor revelry for adults 21+. A $100 per person ticket includes live music performances, drink ticket and champagne toast. The event runs 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve. Visit theleonardo.org to register.

Viridian Center New Year's Eve Bash: Over on the west side of the valley, the Salt Lake County Library's Viridian Center (8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan) hosts a party for those ready to dress to impress and enjoy live music, dancing and winter carnival activities, plus balloon drop. The adults-only event is alcohol-free; admission is also free, but reservations are required. Visit Eventbrite.com for reservations and additional event information.

Ski Resort Torchlight Parades: Living in Utah offers plenty of unique experiences, and if you've never enjoyed one of the local ski resorts' holiday torchlight parades, there's no time like the present. It's also a chance to kick off your new year celebrations a touch early, with Deer Valley among the venues offering a torchlight procession down the ski slopes on Dec. 30 at dusk (approximately 6 p.m.), with complimentary hot chocolate, cider and cookies available from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Snowbird offers its torchlight parade on New Year's Eve proper, with festivities beginning at 6 p.m. on the Plaza Deck, continuing with refreshments and fire pits, and wrapping up with a grand fireworks display. Visit individual resort websites for more details.

Evermore Park New Year's Eve: Also among those aforementioned uniquely Utah opportunities is ringing in a new year in the fantastical environs of Evermore Park (382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove). The live interactive experience includes specialty characters wandering with you through the park grounds, live performances including the bird & reptile show and magic show, activities like axe-throwing, and a chance to tour the grounds on the Evermore Express. Tickets are $19 for children and $24 for adults, with the park opening at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. Visit evermore.com for tickets and additional information.

Luminaria New Year's Eve @ Thanksgiving Point: The traditional holiday luminaria light displays at Thanksgiving Point's Ashton Gardens (3900 Garden Dr., Lehi) come to a close along with 2022 on Dec. 31, including fireworks displays at 10 p.m. and midnight. Specific time-slot reservations are required, and tickets are $19 - $26. Visit thanksgivingpoint.org for tickets and additional event information.