Salt Lake Brewing Tropical Thunder and Bewilder Smoked Peach Cobbler 

click to enlarge Mike Riedel

Salt Lake Brewing - Tropical Thunder: This is the latest batch in Salt Lake Brewing's rotating IPA series. Head Brewer Jason Stock simply calls this one a session IPA that blurs styles.

It has a soft peachy orange/yellow color that is hazy, but not as dense as some IPAs that I've come across. The pour yields a helathy two fingers of head on top, with some big soapy lace clinging down the glass—and it looks great as I frame it for a photo. Hot damn! Can you say tropical on the nose? There's a good dose of mango and pineapple, like a whiff from a pack of tropical fruit Starbursts. Floral hops emerge on the other side of it, for a well-balanced nose that's not at all malty.

The taste is bright, hoppy and citrusy—really flavorful, with a touch of sweetness. A lighter body drifts into a medium body with lighter carbonation that gives the body a less prickly feel, with a large creamy mouthfeel behind it. Huge amounts of residual citrus burst forth with pineapple and mango flavor. It's creamy, hoppy and with just a touch of bitterness.

Verdict: You get a pretty nice show of hops for a session-style IPA. Toasted grain depth, fresh, citrusy hops linger not too long, showing a little bit of Mosaic hops with a good drink-ability rate. It's a juicy flavor sure to quench that thirst for hops and lemonade tartness on a hot summer day, refreshing and boasting a solid repeat factor.

Bewilder - Smoked Peach Cobbler: The name gives you all the info you need, and it is pretty accurate for what's happening in this small-batch beer. I was happy to find out that Bewilder was offering this one on its nitro tap handle. The nitro gas provides a rich layer of ivory froth on top of this dense tangerine-and-orange-hued fruit beer.

Peaches pop up first in the aroma, with a pleasant smoky character. It's really subtle, and you can tell that it's the peaches that were smoked, rather than the malt. That scent is really genuine in the peach department, fleshy and wet, followed by a bit of wood and peach core. Light to medium rate of strength, which doesn't hold on long.

The flavor is just as precise. Smoked peach flesh jumps out immediately, but it comes across as juicy and hydrated, not canned or syrupy. The peaches are paired with a surprisingly complementary smokiness. From what I understand, smoked peaches are indeed a thing, and are said to be quite delicious. Once the smokiness fades, you get some of those candied peach gummy-ring flavors, along with some vanilla bean to give it a hint of whipped topping as well. It has a light body, some of which may come from the nitrogen conditioning. The 5.0 percent alcohol is well-hidden, and fits the over vibe of the beer.

Verdict: Honestly, this is a beer I wasn't in the mood for; it seemed difficult with the whole smoked peach thing. That said, it was executed so well that it easily won me over and quickly got me out of my pretentious beer-diva state of mind. If you need an attitude adjustment as well, this may do the trick.

Salt Lake Brewing is doing a nice job differentiating themselves from the Squatters beers that they used to make on Broadway. Tropical Thunder won't change your life, but it's well-executed, and only available on draft at SL Brewing. Smoked Peach Cobbler is only at Bewilder and only on nitro. If you're not a nitro fan? Maybe it's time to get your shit together. Just kidding.

As always, cheers!