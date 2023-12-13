Salt Lake Acting Company in Salt Lake City 

click image

Salt Lake Acting Company has been at the forefront of enriching the community through brave contemporary theatre since 1970. This year, they are continuing to blaze the trail for new works with their 47th season of Regional and World Premieres. "SLAC's 17/18 season will take us to new places theatrically and thematically. Once again, our audiences will see things on SLAC's stage they've never seen before. The stories of next season come in exciting and eclectic forms and we are thrilled to continue to stretch ourselves artistically. In a beautiful mix of smart comedies, thoughtful dramas, and a riveting musical, our 47th season is sure to be one of SLAC's finest."-Cynthia Fleming | Executive Artistic Director

Since its humble beginnings SLAC has embraced Utah's artistic community by employing local actors, designers, technicians and playwrights in developing and producing new work. SLAC is a proud member of NNPN (National New Play Network) and their Rolling World Premiere Program which gives playwrights the opportunity to create relationships with theatres across the nation who are interested in producing world premieres. NNPN supports SLAC's annual Playwrights' Lab where local and national artists come together for one week to explore and develop new plays. Many of the new works developed in this Lab premiere on SLAC's stage either as a free public reading or a full production.

Throughout its 46 year history SLAC has earned a loyal subscriber following. Thanks to their ever-growing subscriber base SLAC has been able to reach out and become a platform to raise awareness and funds for other local nonprofits in their surrounding community. This year alone SLAC has partnered with: The League of Women Voters, The Bee: True Stories from the Hive, Compassion & Choices, YWCA, Washington Elementary School, Intermountain Therapy Animals, The Visual Art Institute, Art Access, and Military Sexual Trauma and LGBTQ Support Groups at the VA. One of SLAC's favorite community programs is the Title I Arts Education Program. This program allows 1,700 under-served elementary schoolchildren to experience the magic of theatre with our annual children's play. For many, this is their first experience with live theatre and is provided to them free of cost.

So, when searching for New York caliber theatre, there is no need to buy a plane ticket. Buy local, and come to Salt Lake Acting Company, where audiences are entertained, engaged, and inspired all while supporting our local artistic community.