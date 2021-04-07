click to enlarge

Salt & Season Virtual Book Club

The Salt Lake City Public Library (services.slcpl.org) is launching Salt & Season, a monthly virtual book club targeted at foodies and fans of food writing. Each month will center around a different theme. Registration is free—all you need is a library card—and the library will place a copy of each month's book on hold for you to checkout. The first meeting is April 8 from 7- 8:30 p.m., and the theme is "Around the world in 80 cookbooks." Meetings will be held via Zoom, and attendees can expect surprise guest visits and food-centric giveaways. Registration can be completed on the events page of the City Library's website.

Venezuela Mia Opens

A new Venezuelan joint called Venezuela Mia (9460 S. Union Square, Ste. 104, vzlamia.com) recently popped up in Sandy, and it's got me all kinds of excited. From the looks of it, Venezuela Mia will be serving up melty cachapas, grilled corn pancake-adjacent lovelies filled with gooey cheese, and a wide variety of grilled steaks, sausages and traditional Venezuelan sides. With a casual steakhouse vibe served up with cheesy cachapas, I'm definitely looking forward to taking a deep dive sometime in the near future. Any place that brings the nuances of Central American cuisine closer to our doorstep is most welcome.

Spring Dining at The Gateway

With the weather warming up and more people getting vaccinated, restaurants at The Gateway (400 West 200 South, atthegateway.com) have started to extend their hours and expand their patio dining options. Dave & Buster's has extended their hours to 11 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on weekends while Hall Pass Food Hall has extended their hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. In addition to longer hours, diners can get their meals packaged to go and get their nosh on in the Restaurant Row communal area or the Olympic Plaza. In addition, eateries like Seabird Bar & Vinyl Room, 'Bout Time, The Store, MidiCi and Costa Vida also have attached patios.

Quote of the Week: "Food responds to our soul's dream as to our stomach's appetite."—Joseph Delteil