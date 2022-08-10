click to enlarge

Rocky Issues

It's almost as if The Salt Lake Tribune was trying to make Rocky's case for him. Yes, former Salt Lake City mayor—and erstwhile congressional and presidential candidate—Rocky Anderson is looking at the next mayoral race because he's unhappy with Mayor Erin Mendenhall's administration. Trib front-page story: It's out of control—meaning crime on Pierpont Avenue. Inside: Calls grow louder for sanctioned homeless camps, but not everyone agrees. "It's unsafe, it's filthy (and) we're not dealing with the homeless in a humane way. ... All we do is move one encampment from one place to another to another and to another," Anderson told KSL NewsRadio. Placing the blame on the person in charge is standard operating procedure, whether it's fair or not. Last year, Mendenhall appointed Andrew Johnston, who quit his elected City Council position, to head homeless policy. While there has been news of homelessness—the $500,000 spent to clean up encampments, for instance—there has been little news of actual policy or outreach initiatives. If anything, Anderson is calling out the problem.

Sour Streets

We live in confusing times for transportation. Take bicycling, for instance. Are we or aren't we a bicycling city? A study by Anytime Estimate rated Salt Lake as the ninth most bike-friendly city in the nation. It all depends on what you call friendly. There's a whole lot of jockeying between cars and bikes, resulting in injury and death. Zero Fatalities says nearly 100 bicyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians are killed annually on Utah roads. Utah Bicycle Lawyers (yes, there is such a group) says each year, 940 cyclists are injured and seven killed. It seems like the city is always promoting biking and trying to figure it out, although fewer than 1% of residents bike to work. The latest is a survey to look at 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. To say it's a dangerous mess is an understatement. The city still hasn't figured out what to do along 21st up to Foothill. If it's bike lanes, they had better make sure they're safe.

Read No Evil

Books, they are the devil's playground. If you listen to the few vocal parents who are shocked—just shocked!—by their children actually reading, well, that's the takeaway. Utah's largest school district, Alpine, just pulled dozens of titles from the shelves, according to KUTV 2. The Utah Library Association isn't too happy about it. Well, neither are most educated adults. The library association noted that the school subcommittee looking at the now-removed books didn't really read them. Yes, titles can be scary—especially if they have sex or race or anything but fairy tales in them. Utah has been modeling Florida for a while now as it takes on transgender kids, among other things. But reading can lead to ... wait for it ... critical thinking, and Utah has a long history of fighting against that. But maybe the worst thing about this book debate is that it's brought back the porn issue. Yup, the new law tries yet again to define pornography.