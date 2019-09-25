click to enlarge

Rock 'N' Ribs Festival

Live music and freshly barbecued ribs have shared a long-standing relationship throughout the years, and the Gallivan Center's third annual Rock 'N' Ribs Festival aims to celebrate that relationship. The event hosts some of Utah's finest purveyors of pork butt at the Gallivan Center (239 S. Main, thegallivancenter.com) in order to serve up $3 sample plates of their signature barbecue ribs, along with some other smoked eats. While getting a good deal on barbecue is enough reason to attend, the festival has also booked a lineup of local musicians to fill the autumn air with the sounds of live music and the scent of hickory-smoked goodness. The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 7 p.m. and admission is free.

Six Sick Sips

Bambara (202 S. Main St., 801-363-5454, bambara-slc.com) teams up with Toasted Barrel Brewery (toastedbarrelbrewery.com) on Friday, Sept. 27, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for a six-course meal designed to pair with some of the local brewery's current offerings. Those who are familiar with Bambara's ability to seize upon culinary trends and adapt them to our local flavors can enjoy the creative way that the menu complements each featured beer. The meal starts with some medjool dates, brie, pecans and prosciutto paired with a barrel-aged quad and ends with currant clafoutis and vanilla ice cream paired with a black currant sour—not to mention the four other courses and beers in between. Interested parties should reserve their seats by calling Bambara directly.

Momi Donuts

The Gateway (400 W. 100 South, shopthegateway.com) is having a bit of a culinary renaissance as of late, and it doesn't look like it will be stopping any time soon. I recently got wind of an eatery called Momi Donuts (momidonuts.com) that calls the downtown shopping center home this fall. Their morsel of choice is the mochi doughnut, or pon de ring as it's known in Japan, which takes the slightly sweet and glutinous treat known as mochi and turns it into a doughnut. Each is made from small orbs of dough that get fused together in the frying process, making them look a bit like blooming flowers. Keep an eye on their website to see when they're scheduled to officially open.

Quote of the Week: "Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it's a start."

—Anthony Bourdain

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net