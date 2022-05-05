Road Rage 

click to enlarge Benjamin Wood

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announces the creation of a Safe Streets Task Force during a press conference on Thursday, May 5.

WASHINGTON SQUARE—If it seems like pedestrian traffic deaths are on the rise, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said Thursday, it’s because they are.

“We’re already up to nine in 2022. That’s 9 too many,” she said. “Everyone deserves to be able to walk or bike through any city or neighborhood and enjoy the community without fear of being killed or injured by a moving vehicle.”

Like many cities around the world, Mendenhall said, Salt Lake City has long been “vehicle-first.” But with increasing population density in the capital and along the Wasatch Front, she said, the assumptions around transportation have to change.

“We need to evolve,” Mendenhall said. “We have to put the safety of our pedestrians first.”

Speaking to members of the press from the steps of the City and County Building, Mendenhall announced the creation of a new Safe Streets Task Force, which will see the city Police Department and Transportation division working together with community partners to identify areas of intervention and investment. The city will also partner with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) on its Zero Fatalities outreach and marketing campaign, which encourages safe driving habits. Mendenhall also highlighted the $2 million in funding for traffic calming—street design elements like medians, curb extensions, crossing lights and landscaping, which naturally slow driving speeds—included in her proposed budget to the City Council, which was released at the start of the month.

The announcements followed a particularly deadly period for Utah roads, including a 24-hour period that saw five Utahns killed by drivers and a hit-and-run in Salt Lake City on May 3 that left a woman dead and a young girl critically injured. The woman—who was pregnant at the time of her death—and her daughter were walking on the sidewalk when an allegedly impaired driver left the road and struck them, near the intersection of 1700 South and 900 East.

“We’re not going to be passive observers in a trend that right now is taking the lives of our residents. It just can’t continue and none of us can take this lightly,” Mendenhall said. “The city is going to work harder to keep our pedestrians and cyclists safe, but we need everyone to do their part as individual drivers.”

Mendenhall was joined at the press conference by UDOT executive director Carlos Braceras, who announced that the department will dedicate $4.2 million each year to cycling and pedestrian safety on state-owned roads. That amount is roughly one-fifth of the department’s total highway safety improvement funding, he said.

“We’ve designed everything around cars, but we need to design around people,” Braceras said. “Our goal isn’t just to get a car from point A to point B as fast as we can anymore. It’s recognizing that we have people who are living on both sides of that road [and] who need to get through that road.”

Braceras said Utah’s roads are better-engineered and safer than ever before—a claim somewhat contradicted by the very traffic fatality trends that prompted Thursday's press conference—while largely attributing traffic violence to reckless, distracted and impaired drivers.

“Driving may be the most dangerous thing any of us do on a day-to-day basis, but we don’t think about that do we?” he said. “Let’s have every one of our new drivers understand that you need to drive alert, you need to drive sober, you need to drive focused, you need to drive calm and, of course, you have to buckle up every single time.”

In addition to managing the state’s vehicle-only interstates, UDOT oversees the design and maintenance of countless state-owned surface streets, many of which are built in the style of a high-speed highway despite cutting through heavily populated urban areas, like State Street, 700 East and Redwood Road.

Organizations like the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) have increasingly called for greater pedestrian prioritization in street design and have issued design guidelines that encourage traffic calming, particularly in the form of: narrower driving lanes, which encourage slower driving; wider sidewalks, which encourage pedestrian activity; and extended crossing times at intersections, which allow time for pedestrians to safely exit the roadway.

UDOT does not adhere to NACTO guidelines, but Braceras says Utah cities are “allowed” to enact some NACTO standards on certain segments of state-owned streets. He also emphasized that specific road designs must be engineered to the needs of a specific location, while acknowledging that "it’s probably time to start doing things that we haven’t tried before."

“They’re not engineered standards, their concepts,” Braceras said of NACTO's recommendations. “We’re very open to looking at those where they can be engineered effectively.”

Asked about the mayor’s proposed $2 million in annual traffic calming funding, city transportation director Jon Larsen described it as “a really good start.” The city’s previous speed reduction program was suspended in 2003, Larsen said, but a new Livable Streets program has been developed to take a holistic approach to neighborhood “zones,” rather than shifting traffic from one street to another.

A $2 million appropriation would allow his department to implement Liveable Streets on roughly four zones each year, he said, before adding that the city is composed of more than 100 zones. While the task is daunting, he said the conversation in City Hall has completely flipped after two decades of his department using “table scraps” to address traffic safety issues.

“We’re putting a lot of thought into it,” he said. “We want to help as many people as possible as fast as possible.”

[Disclosure: The author of this article is a member of the board of Sweet Streets SLC, a volunteer, non-profit organization that advocates for pedestrian-oriented street design.]