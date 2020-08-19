click to enlarge

Rico Finds New Digs

In the face of possible eviction from its location of 18 years, Jorge Fierro and his company, Rico Brand Mexican Products, have found a new production facility. When the building where Fierro was leasing his original location at 545 W. 700 South was purchased by a real estate development company, he was asked to move his operation elsewhere. In a bittersweet turn of events, the owners of local catering group Western Food Service had to shutter their operation, and offered their space (945 W. Folsom Avenue) to Fierro. It's still early in the development, but with a bit of good fortune, Fierro and Rico will continue creating their unique brand of Mexican food for the Wasatch Front.

Contemporary Cuisine 101

Ogden Contemporary Arts (ogdencontemporaryarts.org) will be hosting a virtual contemporary cooking class in lieu of their annual fundraiser—and tickets to the even have recently gone on sale. The ticket purchase comes with an official OCA tote filled with ingredients for two, a recipe card, a list of utensils needed and an OCA apron. The virtual class will take place on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.; ticket-holders will receive instructions regarding pickup locations two days prior. Once the class has gone live, it can be streamed until the end of the year. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Ogden Contemporary Arts.

Nacho Daddy Opens

Las Vegas-based Mexican restaurant Nacho Daddy recently opened its first Utah location in downtown Salt Lake City (241 W. 200 South). As you can likely tell from the restaurant's name, Nacho Daddy specializes in crazy nacho combinations like lobster and crab nachos and filet mignon nachos. Outside of their nacho offerings, diners can also get traditional Mexican cuisine like tacos, burritos and [checks website] scorpions swimming in tequila shots. While not all menu items may be available at all locations, Nacho Daddy is known for something called the Scorpion Shot, which looks as scary as it sounds. We'll see if adventurous Utahns will get their chance to drink whole scorpions doused in tequila soon enough.

Quote of the Week: "Life is a nacho. It can be yummy-crunchy or squishy-yucky. It just depends on how long it takes for you to start eating it." –John Updike