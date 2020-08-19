 Rico Finds New Digs | Food News | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

August 19, 2020 Eat & Drink » Food News

Rico Finds New Digs 

The latest local foodie news.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge dine_backburner_3.png

Rico Finds New Digs
In the face of possible eviction from its location of 18 years, Jorge Fierro and his company, Rico Brand Mexican Products, have found a new production facility. When the building where Fierro was leasing his original location at 545 W. 700 South was purchased by a real estate development company, he was asked to move his operation elsewhere. In a bittersweet turn of events, the owners of local catering group Western Food Service had to shutter their operation, and offered their space (945 W. Folsom Avenue) to Fierro. It's still early in the development, but with a bit of good fortune, Fierro and Rico will continue creating their unique brand of Mexican food for the Wasatch Front.

Contemporary Cuisine 101
Ogden Contemporary Arts (ogdencontemporaryarts.org) will be hosting a virtual contemporary cooking class in lieu of their annual fundraiser—and tickets to the even have recently gone on sale. The ticket purchase comes with an official OCA tote filled with ingredients for two, a recipe card, a list of utensils needed and an OCA apron. The virtual class will take place on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.; ticket-holders will receive instructions regarding pickup locations two days prior. Once the class has gone live, it can be streamed until the end of the year. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Ogden Contemporary Arts.

Nacho Daddy Opens
Las Vegas-based Mexican restaurant Nacho Daddy recently opened its first Utah location in downtown Salt Lake City (241 W. 200 South). As you can likely tell from the restaurant's name, Nacho Daddy specializes in crazy nacho combinations like lobster and crab nachos and filet mignon nachos. Outside of their nacho offerings, diners can also get traditional Mexican cuisine like tacos, burritos and [checks website] scorpions swimming in tequila shots. While not all menu items may be available at all locations, Nacho Daddy is known for something called the Scorpion Shot, which looks as scary as it sounds. We'll see if adventurous Utahns will get their chance to drink whole scorpions doused in tequila soon enough.

Quote of the Week: "Life is a nacho. It can be yummy-crunchy or squishy-yucky. It just depends on how long it takes for you to start eating it." –John Updike

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Food News »

More by Alex Springer

  • Big Chick Energy

    Bok Bok brings fried chicken flair to Utah County
    • by Alex Springer
    • Aug 19, 2020

  • Meatball Mambo

    Sandy's Fratelli Ristorante sets its sights high.
    • by Alex Springer
    • Aug 12, 2020

  • Meet Fresh Opens

    The latest local foodie news.
    • by Alex Springer
    • Aug 12, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Food News

Readers also liked…

Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation