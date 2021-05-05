click to enlarge

Restaurant Revitalization Fund

The United States Small Business Administration (sba.gov) recently launched a restaurant revitalization fund that is geared to provide emergency assistance to restaurants and bars impacted by COVID-19. According to the SBA website, this program will provide funding to cover revenue lost for pandemic-related reasons. Registration for funds through this program has begun, and will last until the funds are exhausted. The SBA has also designated priority group status to businesses owned by women, veterans or socially disadvantaged individuals during the first 20 days of the application process. If you're in the local hospitality biz, and could use a bit of help, check out the application portal at restaurants.sba.gov.

SLC Salads Opens

With a food-delivery scene dominated by fast food and pizza, there are times when you just want a salad. Stepping up to answer that healthy food craving is SLC Salads, one of ComCom Kitchen's (67 W. 1700 South, 801-808-7318, slcsalads.com) new residents. Owned and operated by Chef Brandon Cagle—who is no stranger to Utah's restaurant scene—SLC Salads is dedicated to small plates and appetizers like fried cauliflower and charcuterie, along with entrée-level salads with options like Mexican street corn and red beet with crispy quinoa. Based on their Instagram (@slcsalads) feed, these are some serious greens, paired with enough protein and other toppings to keep you satisfied. Check them out for pickup and delivery.

BLOX Dessert Bars Opens

On the opposite end of the foodie spectrum—but still available via delivery—is BLOX Dessert Bars (541 E. 500 East, Ste. A, American Fork, 385-205-8088, bloxdesserts.com). Their claim to fame comes in the form of gigantic brownies, blondies and Rice Krispy treats, topped with everything from toasted coconut to salted caramel. These desserts are available to purchase individually, but can also be purchased in orders of four, nine or 16. There's something aesthetically-pleasing about a box full of BLOX, and based on the wide variety of flavors they're offering, I'm guessing they taste pretty aesthetically-pleasing as well.

