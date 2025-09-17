Restaurant Review: MOZZ Artisan Pizza Does Dough Right 

Alex Springer

The Wasatch Front is home to a wide variety of niche dining markets that have become a point of fascination for me as I bounce from restaurant to restaurant. Folks in Provo like their fast-casual chains, folks in Daybreak like a hot trend and folks in Salt Lake City like their food halls. When I was creating a sort of mental Venn diagram of these different markets, I was surprised to see how well MOZZ Artisan Pizza has integrated itself into these particular neighborhoods–not to mention the Delta Center food court–and become a true Utah classic.

MOZZ opened in 2019 under the leadership of Jared and Erin Neiswender. Their first store was in Downtown Provo and the restaurant's commitment to incorporating a high-quality process into its menu was a local success. Despite weathering its share of storms during the 2020 pandemic, today the restaurant has four locations throughout the Wasatch Front.

Perhaps the secret weapon behind MOZZ's success is the sourdough pizza crust. Not only is making this particular pizza dough a lengthy process, but it does a lot to set MOZZ apart from other wood-fired pizza spots. One of the best ways to really appreciate this gorgeous dough is to order either the garlic bread ($8) or the cheese bread ($9). While such items are typically little more than pre-carbs at other restaurants, you get more of the sourdough overall, which really lets you sink into the experience.

I prefer the cheese bread (because of course I do), but MOZZ blends gouda with mozzarella for something a bit more nuanced. The cheese bread comes with a side of smooth tomato sauce drizzled with olive oil, and both items present stark examples of how good MOZZ is at balancing flavors. The sourdough provides a great fermented tang to the initial bite, and it really brings out the nutty flavor of the gouda. A dunk into that crimson sauce imparts just the right amount of tomato acidity without being overly sweet. Yes, this is an appetizer, but that doesn't mean it doesn't do a great job of celebrating the flavors of a good sourdough.

Knowing that more of this crust was in my immediate future with my pizza order, I started with the speck pizza ($18), mainly because I don't think I've had speck before. A cured and smoked ham that is popular in Italian cuisine, speck is a bit like supercharged Canadian bacon. It's a concentrated pork flavor that I absolutely loved, and it's paired with a blend of mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiano cheese. There's garlic confit, lemon zest and arugula as well, and though I didn't get much of the zest, the peppery arugula and buttery garlic contrasted well with the speck. It's definitely a win for any stripe of pork fan.

The sausage mushroom ($17) is also a nice option for something a bit on the simpler side. Its Italian sausage has just the right amount of heat, and the crimini mushrooms are also welcome additions to this particular party. Again, I can't overstate how good the pizza crust is. The fact that MOZZ has gotten this aspect of their pies so right really makes everything a safe bet, and they have plenty of variety as far as toppings go. This means that vegetarian options like corn pizza ($17) and cauliflower pizza ($16) slap just as hard as the other meat-based toppings. On top of that, MOZZ has a vegan pie ($17) that features the pizzeria's tomato sauce and garlic confit combined with crimini mushrooms, red onion, arugula and a balsamic reduction.

Those who don't want to pre-game with more carbs–I know you're out there somewhere–will dig MOZZ's caesar salad ($16 for full, $8 for half) which has focaccia croutons and some of that delightful speck. It's definitely a faithful riff on the classic caesar salad recipe, and I could eat that speck all day. There's also a mixed green salad ($16 for full, $8 for half) that comes with summer squash, pickled beets, bell peppers and red onions. It's got a light red wine vinaigrette and some pepitas for a bit of texture. Not a bad salad at all, but the caesar wins out for me.

Pizza has always been something near and dear to my heart, and it doesn't take a whole lot for me to find enjoyment in whatever pie I happen to be enjoying. That said, the pizza at MOZZ is unique because it's vastly different from the pies that I usually slum with. The cultivation of an excellent sourdough recipe is the foundation here, but on top of that great pizza crust, you get all kinds of culinary experimentation that really works. The reason pizza is a near-perfect food is because it just overwhelms your senses with greasy delights, but when you get pizza at MOZZ, you're in for a more sophisticated affair.